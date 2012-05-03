ISLAMABAD May 3 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 90.90/95 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Monday's close of 91.02/06.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 1.09 percent, or 152.14 points, higher at 14142.52 points on Wednesday, on turnover of 160.7 million shares.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $8,177,045 on Wednesday.

* The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on Wednesday as data showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will also disappoint investors. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 10.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,268.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.52 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,402.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.41 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,059.85.

* Brent crude steadied above $118 a barrel on Thursday, reflecting caution among investors ahead of a key U.S. employment report after dismal data from the United States to Europe renewed doubts about the state of the global economy. Brent crude for June delivery edged up 11 cents to $118.31 per barrel by 0219 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent in the prior session.

* Gold remained under pressure on Thursday after disappointing data from both sides of the Atlantic fueled concerns about global growth, while investors awaited a rate decision by the European Central Bank later in the day for more trading cues. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,650.89 an ounce by 0019 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.

* Pakistan, Iran wheat talks deadlocked

* UN seeks $2 bln to speed return of Afghan refugees (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)