ISLAMABAD May 4 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 90.72/77 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 91.90/95.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 1.96 percent, or 277.4 points, higher at 14,419.92 points on Thursday, with a volume of 293.9 million shares. It hit an intra-day high of 14,454.39.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,018,678 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor results. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 61.98 points, or 0.47 percent, to 13,206.59 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 10.74 points, or 0.77 percent, to 1,391.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 35.55 points, or 1.16 percent, to 3,024.30.

* Brent crude held above $116 on Friday ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report, with the benchmark poised for its steepest weekly fall since December due to concerns over the health of the global economy and easing supply disruption fears. Brent crude gained 12 cents to $116.20 a barrel by 0216 GMT, after racking up a 3 percent loss in two straight sessions, its biggest two-day percentage loss since Feb. 28.

* Gold held near its weakest in a week on Friday as cautious investors and jewelers stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of a U.S. payrolls report, which could revive hopes of a third round of U.S. Federal Reserve bond buying. Spot gold hardly changed at $1,636.30 an ounce by 0329 GMT, having dropped on Thursday to its lowest since April 25 at $1,630.70 after U.S. data showed services employment declined in April to its lowest level since December.

* Bin Laden had disdain for al Qaeda affiliates-documents

* Pakistani forex reserves rise to $16.43 billion (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)