ISLAMABAD May 4 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 90.72/77 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 91.90/95.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 1.96 percent, or 277.4 points, higher at 14,419.92 points
on Thursday, with a volume of 293.9 million shares. It hit an
intra-day high of 14,454.39.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,018,678 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed
signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report,
while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor
results. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 61.98
points, or 0.47 percent, to 13,206.59 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index fell 10.74 points, or 0.77 percent, to
1,391.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 35.55 points,
or 1.16 percent, to 3,024.30.
* Brent crude held above $116 on Friday ahead of a key U.S.
payrolls report, with the benchmark poised for its steepest
weekly fall since December due to concerns over the health of
the global economy and easing supply disruption fears. Brent
crude gained 12 cents to $116.20 a barrel by 0216 GMT,
after racking up a 3 percent loss in two straight sessions, its
biggest two-day percentage loss since Feb. 28.
* Gold held near its weakest in a week on Friday as cautious
investors and jewelers stayed on the sidelines ahead of the
release of a U.S. payrolls report, which could revive hopes of a
third round of U.S. Federal Reserve bond buying. Spot gold
hardly changed at $1,636.30 an ounce by 0329 GMT, having
dropped on Thursday to its lowest since April 25 at $1,630.70
after U.S. data showed services employment declined in April to
its lowest level since December.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Bin Laden had disdain for al Qaeda affiliates-documents
* Pakistani forex reserves rise to $16.43 billion
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)