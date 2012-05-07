ISLAMABAD May 7 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee closed almost flat at 90.76/78 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.72/77.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 1.33 percent, or 192.36 points, higher at 14612.28 points on Friday, with a volume of 240.9 million shares.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $19,569,904 on Friday.

* Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp selloff on Friday after a slowdown in job creation in the world's top economy raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects for U.S. growth. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 168.32 points, or 1.27 percent, to 13,038.27 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 22.47 points, or 1.61 percent, to 1,369.10. The Nasdaq Composite fell 67.96 points, or 2.25 percent, to 2,956.34.

* Oil fell sharply on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, after elections in France and Greece raised concerns about their ability to carry out further austerity measures and renewed worries the euro zone debt crisis may resurface. Brent crude lost $1.66 to $111.52 a barrel, after touching a low of $110.34, its lowest since late January. The benchmark contract fell 2.5 percent on Friday.

* Gold edged down on Monday but managed to stay away from a 1-1/2 week low hit in the previous session, as sluggish U.S. jobs data fuelled hopes for more monetary easing, while elections in Europe added to worries on the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold had edged down 0.1 percent to $1,639.99 an ounce by 0039 GMT, off the low of $1,626.50 hit on Friday.

* Nine Pakistani troops killed in militant ambush

* Taliban stronger than before US troop surge -US lawmakers (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)