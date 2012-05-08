ISLAMABAD May 8 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee closed almost flat at 90.74/79 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.76/78.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.04 percent, or 5.69 points, higher at 14,617.97 on Monday, with a volume of 174.8 million shares. The KSE closed at 14,612.28 on Friday, when heavy activity by foreign investors inspired a market rally.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,945,963 on Monday.

* Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 29.74 points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,008.53 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.42 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,957.76.

* Oil prices inched lower on Monday, but settled well above lows reached after European election results revived worries about the euro zone debt crisis, reinforcing anxiety about anemic economic growth and petroleum demand fueled by last week's U.S. employment data showing slower job creation. Brent June crude dipped 2 cents to settle at $113.16 a barrel. It earlier slumped to $110.34, the lowest intraday price since Jan. 30 and marking a 14 percent retreat from the 2012 peak of $128.40 hit in March.

* Gold held steady on Tuesday as a backlash by voters in Greece and France against austerity measures continued to weigh on the euro, while upbeat prospects for demand in India and China, the world's top two gold consumer, lent some support to prices. Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.49 an ounce by 0100 GMT.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* US envoy to Pakistan to depart this summer

* U.S. hostage urges Obama to meet al Qaeda demands

* Pakistan dragging its feet on Mumbai mastermind: Clinton (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)