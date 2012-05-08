ISLAMABAD May 8 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee closed almost flat at 90.74/79 to the
dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.76/78.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.04 percent, or 5.69 points, higher at 14,617.97 on
Monday, with a volume of 174.8 million shares. The KSE closed at
14,612.28 on Friday, when heavy activity by foreign investors
inspired a market rally.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,945,963 on
Monday.
* Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the
S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on
Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's
ability to tackle its debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial
average slipped 29.74 points, or 0.23 percent, to
13,008.53 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
inched up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to
1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.42 points,
or 0.05 percent, to 2,957.76.
* Oil prices inched lower on Monday, but settled well above
lows reached after European election results revived worries
about the euro zone debt crisis, reinforcing anxiety about
anemic economic growth and petroleum demand fueled by last
week's U.S. employment data showing slower job creation. Brent
June crude dipped 2 cents to settle at $113.16 a barrel.
It earlier slumped to $110.34, the lowest intraday price since
Jan. 30 and marking a 14 percent retreat from the 2012 peak of
$128.40 hit in March.
* Gold held steady on Tuesday as a backlash by voters in
Greece and France against austerity measures continued to weigh
on the euro, while upbeat prospects for demand in India and
China, the world's top two gold consumer, lent some support to
prices. Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.49 an
ounce by 0100 GMT.
* US envoy to Pakistan to depart this summer
* U.S. hostage urges Obama to meet al Qaeda demands
* Pakistan dragging its feet on Mumbai mastermind: Clinton
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)