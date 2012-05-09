ISLAMABAD May 9 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 90.82/88 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared to Monday's close of 90.74/79.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.71 percent, or 104.01 points, lower at 14,513.96 points, with a volume of 176.8 million, compared to Monday's close of 14,617.97.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,331,267 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above lows. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.44 points, or 0.59 percent, at 12,932.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.86 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,363.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.49 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,946.27.

* Brent crude slipped towards $112 on Wednesday, maintaining its downtrend for a sixth session, as political uncertainty in the debt-laden euro zone and rising oil stocks in the United States revived worries about fuel demand. Brent crude fell 46 cents to $112.27 a barrel by 0322 GMT after settling at $112.73 on Tuesday, the lowest settlement for a front-month contract since Feb. 2.

* Gold languished near $1,600 an ounce on Wednesday, after suffering its biggest daily decline in more than two months as escalating fears about Greece's political crisis continued to weigh on the euro and bullion. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,603.09 an ounce by 0012 GMT, after sinking 2 percent and hitting a four-month low of $1,594.94 on Tuesday.

* Clinton presses Pakistan to do more to stamp out terrorism

* Tech, tactics ramp up pressure on militant groups (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)