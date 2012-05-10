ISLAMABAD May 10 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.80/85 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's close of 90.82/88.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.69 percent, or 99.63 points, higher at 14,613.59 points on Wednesday, with a volume of 256.7 million, compared to Tuesday's close of 14,513.96.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3,689,138 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session. The Dow Jones industrial average finished down 97.03 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,835.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.14 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,354.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 11.56 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,934.71.

* Brent crude slipped below $113 on Thursday, after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data that raised concerns over energy demand at the world's second-largest oil consumer. Government data showed China's exports and imports in April grew at a far slower rate than forecast. Brent crude lost 55 cents to $112.65 a barrel by 0340 GMT, after settling at $113.20 on Wednesday, up 47 cents.

* Gold struggled to make headway on Thursday after three straight sessions of losses, with investors still worried about political deadlock in Greece and problems in Spain's banking sector. Spot gold was little changed at $1,591.19 an ounce, but off a four-month low of $1,579.30 hit in the previous session.

