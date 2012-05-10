ISLAMABAD May 10 Following is a list of events
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.80/85
to the dollar on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's close of
90.82/88.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.69 percent, or 99.63 points, higher at 14,613.59 points
on Wednesday, with a volume of 256.7 million, compared to
Tuesday's close of 14,513.96.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3,689,138 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as
investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news
that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped
cut losses late in the session. The Dow Jones industrial average
finished down 97.03 points, or 0.75 percent, at
12,835.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.14
points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,354.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 11.56 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,934.71.
* Brent crude slipped below $113 on Thursday, after
weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data that raised concerns
over energy demand at the world's second-largest oil consumer.
Government data showed China's exports and imports in April grew
at a far slower rate than forecast. Brent crude lost 55
cents to $112.65 a barrel by 0340 GMT, after settling at $113.20
on Wednesday, up 47 cents.
* Gold struggled to make headway on Thursday after three
straight sessions of losses, with investors still worried about
political deadlock in Greece and problems in Spain's banking
sector. Spot gold was little changed at $1,591.19 an
ounce, but off a four-month low of $1,579.30 hit in the previous
session.
* Qaeda leader urges Muslims to avenge Koran burning
* Accused 9/11 plotters defiant at Guantanamo arraignment
