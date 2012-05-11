ISLAMABAD May 11 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.85/89 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's close of 90.80/85.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 1.32 percent, or 193.4 points, lower at 14,420.19 on
Thursday with a volume of 232.5 million, compared to Wednesday's
close of 14,613.59.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,931,255 on
Thursday.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 eked out a modest gain on Thursday
as investors dipped back into the market after a weak stretch,
but a disappointing outlook from tech bellwether Cisco Systems
and caution about Europe limited gains. The Dow Jones industrial
average rose 19.98 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,855.04
at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 3.41
points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,357.99. But the Nasdaq Composite
Index fell 1.07 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at
2,933.64.
* Oil prices ended mixed in choppy trading on Thursday as
weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production
and evidence of a strengthening U.S. jobs market muddied the oil
demand outlook. In London, ICE Brent crude for June
settled down 47 cents at $112.73 a barrel, falling back after a
rebound on Wednesday which had ended five straight days of
losses.
* Gold slipped in thin trade on Friday, heading for its
worst weekly fall since March, as investors failed to shake off
worries about Europe's festering debt crisis which threatens to
hurt global economic growth. Spot gold eased $1.42 to
$1,592.31 an ounce by 0020 GMT, having risen slightly on
Thursday as higher U.S. equities spurred bargain hunting.
* Pakistan forex reserves drop to $16.416 bln
* Red Cross suspends work in Pakistan after doctor's murder
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)