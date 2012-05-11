ISLAMABAD May 11 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.85/89 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's close of 90.80/85.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.32 percent, or 193.4 points, lower at 14,420.19 on Thursday with a volume of 232.5 million, compared to Wednesday's close of 14,613.59.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,931,255 on Thursday.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 eked out a modest gain on Thursday as investors dipped back into the market after a weak stretch, but a disappointing outlook from tech bellwether Cisco Systems and caution about Europe limited gains. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.98 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,855.04 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 3.41 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,357.99. But the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.07 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,933.64.

* Oil prices ended mixed in choppy trading on Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production and evidence of a strengthening U.S. jobs market muddied the oil demand outlook. In London, ICE Brent crude for June settled down 47 cents at $112.73 a barrel, falling back after a rebound on Wednesday which had ended five straight days of losses.

* Gold slipped in thin trade on Friday, heading for its worst weekly fall since March, as investors failed to shake off worries about Europe's festering debt crisis which threatens to hurt global economic growth. Spot gold eased $1.42 to $1,592.31 an ounce by 0020 GMT, having risen slightly on Thursday as higher U.S. equities spurred bargain hunting.

* Pakistan forex reserves drop to $16.416 bln

* Red Cross suspends work in Pakistan after doctor's murder (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)