MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.86/90
to the dollar on Friday, compared to Thursday's close of
90.85/89.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index ended 1.32 percent, or 189.7 points, lower at 14,230.49
points on Friday, with a volume of 195.7 million, compared to
Thursday's close of 14,420.19 points.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $807,193 on
Friday.
* Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said
it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall
market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology
shares. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.44
points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,820.60. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.60 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,353.39.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.18 points, or 0.01
percent, at 2,933.82.
* Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly
loss as pressure from weak industrial growth in China countered
news that U.S. consumer confidence hit a four-year high. Brent
June crude slipped 47 cents to settle at $112.26 a
barrel, after falling to $111.40. Its loss for the week was 0.81
percent.
* Gold edged up on Monday as bargain hunters lifted prices
from four-month lows, but gains could be capped by fears about a
worsening debt crisis in Europe, after an inconclusive Greek
election raised the risk the country could exit the euro zone
and the European Union. Spot gold added $3.39 an ounce to
$1,581.69 by 0248 GMT, having hit a low around $1,573 on Friday,
its weakest since early January, on fears that the debt crisis
in Europe will hurt global economic growth.
* Taliban can be defeated, but Pakistan must do more -US
senator
* Senior Afghan peace negotiator shot dead in Kabul
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)