ISLAMABAD May 14 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.86/90 to the dollar on Friday, compared to Thursday's close of 90.85/89.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended 1.32 percent, or 189.7 points, lower at 14,230.49 points on Friday, with a volume of 195.7 million, compared to Thursday's close of 14,420.19 points.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $807,193 on Friday.

* Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology shares. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.44 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,820.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.60 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,353.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,933.82.

* Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly loss as pressure from weak industrial growth in China countered news that U.S. consumer confidence hit a four-year high. Brent June crude slipped 47 cents to settle at $112.26 a barrel, after falling to $111.40. Its loss for the week was 0.81 percent.

* Gold edged up on Monday as bargain hunters lifted prices from four-month lows, but gains could be capped by fears about a worsening debt crisis in Europe, after an inconclusive Greek election raised the risk the country could exit the euro zone and the European Union. Spot gold added $3.39 an ounce to $1,581.69 by 0248 GMT, having hit a low around $1,573 on Friday, its weakest since early January, on fears that the debt crisis in Europe will hurt global economic growth.

* Taliban can be defeated, but Pakistan must do more -US senator

* Senior Afghan peace negotiator shot dead in Kabul (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)