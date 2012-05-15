ISLAMABAD May 15 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 90.80/91.00
to the dollar on Monday, compared to Friday's close of 90.86/90.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.01 percent, or 1.72 points, lower at 14,228.77 on
Monday, with a volume of 77.5 million, compared to 14,230.49
points on Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $4,517,083 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the
one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone
and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more
than previously thought. The Dow Jones industrial average
dropped 125.25 points, or 0.98 percent, to close at 12,695.35.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 15.04 points, or
1.11 percent, to 1,338.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 31.24 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,902.58.
* Brent crude futures fell towards $111 on Tuesday as
Greece's political and economic turmoil deepened and worries
that the debt-laden country could leave the euro zone sparked a
sell-off in dollar-denominated commodities. Brent crude
slipped 49 cents to $111.08 a barrel by 0238 GMT after sliding
to $110.04 on Monday, its lowest intraday price since Jan. 25.
* Gold on Tuesday briefly dropped to its lowest since late
December as the euro sank against the U.S. dollar on worries
crisis-hit Greece could leave the euro zone, although lower
prices attracted jewellery makers and bargain hunters. Spot gold
hit in an intraday low at $1,555.40 an ounce before
rebounding to $1,558.25 by 0019 GMT, up $1.60.
* As foreign troops leave, Afghan refugees and poverty
increase
* Asia Softs-Millers may sell sugar; Vietnam offloads coffee
* India's May 1 grain stocks sharply above targets
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)