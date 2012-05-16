ISLAMABAD May 16 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.83/88 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.80/91.00.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.60 percent, or 84.9 points, higher at 14,313.67 points on Tuesday, with a volume of 123.2 million, compared to Monday's close of 14,228.77 points.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3,487,911 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers came out in force late in the session. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 63.35 points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 12,632.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 7.69 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 8.82 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 2,893.76.

* Oil prices fell more than $1 on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks in top consumer United States and fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone muddied the outlook for demand growth. Brent crude slipped as low as $111.20 a barrel and traded at $111.25 by 0318 GMT, sliding for four out of the past five sessions.

* Gold extended losses on Wednesday and slipped to its weakest since December after Greece's failure to form a government prompted investors to cut their exposure to the precious metal, which is now behaving like other risk assets. Spot gold was down $2.04 an ounce at $1,542.06 as of 0128 GMT, having hit an intraday low of $1,538.99.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* US, Pakistan near deal on reopening supply lines

* Pakistan approves export of 200,000 T white sugar (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)