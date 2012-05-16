ISLAMABAD May 16 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.83/88 to the
dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.80/91.00.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.60 percent, or 84.9 points, higher at 14,313.67 points
on Tuesday, with a volume of 123.2 million, compared to Monday's
close of 14,228.77 points.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3,487,911 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on
Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in
Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers
came out in force late in the session. The Dow Jones industrial
average dropped 63.35 points, or 0.50 percent, to close
at 12,632.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 7.69
points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 8.82 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 2,893.76.
* Oil prices fell more than $1 on Wednesday as a
larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks in top consumer United
States and fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone muddied the
outlook for demand growth. Brent crude slipped as low as
$111.20 a barrel and traded at $111.25 by 0318 GMT, sliding for
four out of the past five sessions.
* Gold extended losses on Wednesday and slipped to its
weakest since December after Greece's failure to form a
government prompted investors to cut their exposure to the
precious metal, which is now behaving like other risk assets.
Spot gold was down $2.04 an ounce at $1,542.06 as of 0128
GMT, having hit an intraday low of $1,538.99.
* US, Pakistan near deal on reopening supply lines
* Pakistan approves export of 200,000 T white sugar
