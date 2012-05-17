ISLAMABAD May 17 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.86/91 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.83/88.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.63 percent, or 232.6 points, lower at 14,081.07 on Wednesday, with a volume of 110.6 million shares, compared to Tuesday's close of 14,313.67 points.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,674,866 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 33.45 points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,598.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 5.86 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,324.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.72 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,874.04.

* Crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday, pressured along with U.S. equities as banking troubles in Greece sparked risk aversion across markets worried about euro zone debt. In London, ICE Brent for June delivery expired and settled at $111.71 a barrel, down 53 cents, after volatile trading between $110.41 and $112.10. Front-month Brent fell for the fourth time in five sessions. The July Brent contract closed at $109.75, dropping $1.70.

* Gold rose half a percent on Thursday as bargain hunters resurfaced after prices tumbled to another 4-1/2 month low in the previous session and the euro rebounded, but gains could be limited by fears of a deepening debt crisis in Greece. Gold added $8.29 an ounce to $1,546.59 by 0250 GMT as the euro regained strength after falling to a four-month low on Wednesday, when bullion plunged to $1,527 - its weakest since Dec. 29.

* US path out of Afghanistan faces risks

* US official: finding underwear bombmaker 'very important' (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)