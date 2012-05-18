ISLAMABAD May 18 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.88/95 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.86/91.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-index ended
0.13 percent, or 17.99 points, lower at 14,063.08 on volume of
103.3 million shares on Thursday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $4,201,629 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as rising
Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that
country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes
for U.S. economic recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average
dropped 156.06 points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,442.49. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 19.94 points, or 1.51
percent, to 1,304.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost
60.35 points, or 2.10 percent, to 2,813.69.
* Brent crude oil slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to
end at the lowest level since December, as investors avoided
risky assets due to mounting fears that turmoil in Greece could
spread to other stressed euro zone economies. In London, ICE
Brent crude futures for July delivery the new
front-month contract, settled at $107.49 a barrel, falling
$2.26, marking the lowest settlement since Dec. 30. The Brent
contract struck a session low of $106.98, also the lowest
intraday price since Dec. 30. From the beginning of May,
front-month Brent has fallen $11.67, or nearly 10 percent.
* Gold rose on Friday, after posting its largest one-day
gain in more than three months in the previous session, but
prices were on track to drop for a third straight week on
mounting worries over the euro zone debt crisis. Gold
added $2.21 an ounce to $1,575.46 by 0253 GMT, off a 4-1/2-month
low at $1,527 struck on Wednesday.
* Pakistan forex reserves drop to $16.103 bln
* Pakistan July-April c/a deficit increases to nearly $3.4
bln
* U.S. blacklists two for alleged ties to al Qaeda, Taliban
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)