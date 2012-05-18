ISLAMABAD May 18 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.88/95 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.86/91.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-index ended 0.13 percent, or 17.99 points, lower at 14,063.08 on volume of 103.3 million shares on Thursday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $4,201,629 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes for U.S. economic recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 156.06 points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,442.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 19.94 points, or 1.51 percent, to 1,304.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 60.35 points, or 2.10 percent, to 2,813.69.

* Brent crude oil slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to end at the lowest level since December, as investors avoided risky assets due to mounting fears that turmoil in Greece could spread to other stressed euro zone economies. In London, ICE Brent crude futures for July delivery the new front-month contract, settled at $107.49 a barrel, falling $2.26, marking the lowest settlement since Dec. 30. The Brent contract struck a session low of $106.98, also the lowest intraday price since Dec. 30. From the beginning of May, front-month Brent has fallen $11.67, or nearly 10 percent.

* Gold rose on Friday, after posting its largest one-day gain in more than three months in the previous session, but prices were on track to drop for a third straight week on mounting worries over the euro zone debt crisis. Gold added $2.21 an ounce to $1,575.46 by 0253 GMT, off a 4-1/2-month low at $1,527 struck on Wednesday.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Pakistan forex reserves drop to $16.103 bln

* Pakistan July-April c/a deficit increases to nearly $3.4 bln

* U.S. blacklists two for alleged ties to al Qaeda, Taliban (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)