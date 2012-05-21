ISLAMABAD, March 21 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.73/93 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.86/91.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.46 percent, or 205.3 points, lower at 13,857.78 on volume of 129.29 million shares on Friday, compared to Thursday's close of 14,063.08.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,170,205 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 73.11 points, or 0.59 percent, to 12,369.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 9.64 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,295.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 34.90 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,778.79. For the week, the Dow fell 3.5 percent, the S&P 500 declined 4.3 percent and the Nasdaq was down 5.3 percent.

* Oil prices fell on Friday in tug-of-war trading, posting a 2012 low and a third straight weekly loss as debt problems in Greece and Spain kept concerns about the euro zone economy in focus. Brent July crude eased 35 cents to settle at $107.14 a barrel, having fallen to a 2012 low of $106.40, its lowest intraday price since Dec. 21. For the week, Brent slipped 3.7 percent and the 10.59 percent loss in three weeks is the biggest three-week percentage drop since the week to May 20, 2011.

* Gold inched up on Monday to extend last week's rise, tracking a steady euro after world leaders pledged to combat financial turmoil, although worries about Greece and the euro zone debt crisis remain. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,595.99 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after prices gained 0.8 percent last week.

* Pakistan urges a 'permanent solution' on US drone strikes

* INTERVIEW-General Allen plays down urgency of Pakistan deal

* NATO to hand combat role to Afghans as it seeks way out of war (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)