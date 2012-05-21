ISLAMABAD, March 21 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.73/93 to the
dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.86/91.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 1.46 percent, or 205.3 points, lower at 13,857.78 on
volume of 129.29 million shares on Friday, compared to
Thursday's close of 14,063.08.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,170,205 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by
Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for the
most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in
what has been a gloomy month for equity markets. The Dow Jones
industrial average dropped 73.11 points, or 0.59 percent,
to 12,369.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 9.64
points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,295.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 34.90 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,778.79. For the
week, the Dow fell 3.5 percent, the S&P 500 declined 4.3 percent
and the Nasdaq was down 5.3 percent.
* Oil prices fell on Friday in tug-of-war trading, posting a
2012 low and a third straight weekly loss as debt problems in
Greece and Spain kept concerns about the euro zone economy in
focus. Brent July crude eased 35 cents to settle at
$107.14 a barrel, having fallen to a 2012 low of $106.40, its
lowest intraday price since Dec. 21. For the week, Brent slipped
3.7 percent and the 10.59 percent loss in three weeks is the
biggest three-week percentage drop since the week to May 20,
2011.
* Gold inched up on Monday to extend last week's rise,
tracking a steady euro after world leaders pledged to combat
financial turmoil, although worries about Greece and the euro
zone debt crisis remain. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent
to $1,595.99 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after prices gained 0.8
percent last week.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Pakistan urges a 'permanent solution' on US drone strikes
* INTERVIEW-General Allen plays down urgency of Pakistan
deal
* NATO to hand combat role to Afghans as it seeks way out of
war
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)