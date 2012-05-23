ISLAMABAD May 23 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee hit a record low of 91.65/70 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 91.26.32.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-index ended 1.92 percent, or 266.34 points, higher at 14,142.08 on volume of 122.98 million shares on Tuesday, compared to Monday's close of 13,875.74.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,007,633 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatility late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength in financials. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.67 points, or 0.01 percent, to 12,502.81 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up just 0.64 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,316.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 8.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 2,839.08.

* Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a deal between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while the euro zone debt crisis continued to threaten economic growth. Brent July crude slipped 40 cents to settle at $108.41 a barrel, after reaching $109.36. Brent fell to an intraday low of $107.79 in post-settlement trading.

* Gold edged lower on Wednesday, extending sharp losses made in the previous session as hopes faded that an informal European Union meeting later in the day would yield steps to help with the region's debt crisis. Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,562.56 an ounce by 0019 GMT after losing 1.5 percent the previous day.

* US senators vote to tie Pakistan aid to supply routes

* Pakistan stocks rally; rupee hits record low (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)