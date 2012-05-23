ISLAMABAD May 23 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee hit a record low of 91.65/70 to the
dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 91.26.32.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-index ended
1.92 percent, or 266.34 points, higher at 14,142.08 on volume of
122.98 million shares on Tuesday, compared to Monday's close of
13,875.74.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,007,633 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatility
late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy
shares offsetting strength in financials. The Dow Jones
industrial average dipped 1.67 points, or 0.01 percent,
to 12,502.81 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up just 0.64 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to
1,316.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 8.13
points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 2,839.08.
* Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a deal between the
U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased
fears of oil supply disruptions, while the euro zone debt crisis
continued to threaten economic growth. Brent July crude
slipped 40 cents to settle at $108.41 a barrel, after reaching
$109.36. Brent fell to an intraday low of $107.79 in
post-settlement trading.
* Gold edged lower on Wednesday, extending sharp losses made
in the previous session as hopes faded that an informal European
Union meeting later in the day would yield steps to help with
the region's debt crisis. Spot gold edged down 0.3
percent to $1,562.56 an ounce by 0019 GMT after losing 1.5
percent the previous day.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* US senators vote to tie Pakistan aid to supply routes
* Pakistan stocks rally; rupee hits record low
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)