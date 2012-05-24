ISLAMABAD May 24 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistan rupee closed on a record low for the second day in a row to end at 91.97/92.02 to the dollar on Wednesday, amid higher import payments particularly for oil, compared to Tuesday's close of 91.65/70.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-index ended 0.77 percent, or 109.26 points, down at 14,032.82 on volume of 138.76 million shares on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's close of 14,142.08.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $763,295 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq. In the overall market, the Dow Jones industrial average dipped 6.66 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,496.15. The S&P 500 Index edged up 2.23 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,318.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 11.04 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,850.12.

* Brent crude climbed above $106 per barrel on Thursday as traders covered short positions after prices hit their lowest in more than five months the session before on euro zone worries and signs of progress in talks with Iran on its nuclear programme. Brent crude oil gained 80 cents to $106.36 a barrel by 0226 GMT, after earlier touching a high of $106.68. On Wednesday, Brent had reached a session low of $105.39, the lowest intraday price since Dec. 20.

* Gold hovered around $1,560 an ounce on Thursday, and remained on shaky ground as worries about Greece and the euro zone still dominated market sentiment after a European Union summit yielded few practical steps to manage the debt crisis. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,559.30 an ounce by 0049 GMT, after dropping to $1,533.41 in the previous session.

* U.S. drone strike kills 10 in northwest Pakistan -officials

* Pakistani doctor jailed for helping CIA find bin Laden

* Turkmenistan agrees trans-Afghan pipeline gas deals

* Kuwait, Pakistan finalise H2 gasoil contract price

* U.S. hopes for breakthrough in Pakistan NATO supply route talks (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)