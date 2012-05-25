ISLAMABAD May 25 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 91.90/95 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's record low of 91.97.02. The rupee has weakened in recent days due to increased import payments, especially for oil.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.68 percent, or 95.9 points, lower at 13,936.92 on volume of 137.56 million shares on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's close of 14,032.82.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $6,405,512 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday in a third session marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after NetApp gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the outlook for tech spending. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.60 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,529.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.82 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,320.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.74 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,839.38.

Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's slump as investors fretted about potential disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended with no agreement.

* Gold tracked the euro lower on Friday en route to its weakest monthly performance since December, pushed down by fears the debt crisis in Europe could spiral out of control and trigger a global economic slowdown. Gold fell $3.26 an ounce to $1,554.99 by 0243 GMT after hitting a session high at $1,577.50 on Thursday, when the euro briefly rose against the U.S. dollar. Gold was poised for a 6 percent decline in May.

* US senators penalize Pakistan for jailing CIA helper

* Pakistan seeks face-saving formula in NATO talks

