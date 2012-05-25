ISLAMABAD May 25 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 91.90/95 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's record low of
91.97.02. The rupee has weakened in recent days due to increased
import payments, especially for oil.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.68 percent, or 95.9 points, lower at 13,936.92 on volume
of 137.56 million shares on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's
close of 14,032.82.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $6,405,512 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday in a third
session marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after
NetApp gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the
outlook for tech spending. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 33.60 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,529.75. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.82 points, or 0.14
percent, at 1,320.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 10.74 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,839.38.
* Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the
previous session's slump as investors fretted about potential
disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks between
world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended with no
agreement. Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the
previous session's slump as investors fretted about potential
disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks between
world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended with no
agreement.
* Gold tracked the euro lower on Friday en route to its
weakest monthly performance since December, pushed down by fears
the debt crisis in Europe could spiral out of control and
trigger a global economic slowdown. Gold fell $3.26 an
ounce to $1,554.99 by 0243 GMT after hitting a session high at
$1,577.50 on Thursday, when the euro briefly rose against the
U.S. dollar. Gold was poised for a 6 percent decline in May.
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)