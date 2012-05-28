ISLAMABAD May 28 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 91.70/75 to the dollar on Friday, compared to 91.90/95 on Thursday.

* The KSE's benchmark 100-share index ended 0.09 percent, or 11.86 points, lower at 13,925.06 points on volume of 120.4 million shares on Friday, compared to Thursday's close of 13,936.92.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,257,575 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 74.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to 12,454.83 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.86 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,317.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.85 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,837.53.

* Brent oil edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as polls showing support for a pro-bailout government in Greece calmed fears of a euro zone exit hitting demand while the lack of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme spurred supply worries. Front-month Brent rose 57 cents to $107.40 a barrel by 0158 GMT, while U.S. crude was up 89 cents at $91.75.

* Gold was little changed on Monday after rising 1 percent in the previous session, as prices gained mild support from a steady euro after Greek polls showed the pro-bailout government was in favour of the public opinion. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,574.28 an ounce by 0047 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent last week on jitters over the euro zone debt crisis.

* NATO has fight on its hands in Afghanistan - Panetta (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)