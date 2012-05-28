ISLAMABAD May 28 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 91.70/75 to the
dollar on Friday, compared to 91.90/95 on Thursday.
* The KSE's benchmark 100-share index ended 0.09 percent, or
11.86 points, lower at 13,925.06 points on volume of 120.4
million shares on Friday, compared to Thursday's close of
13,936.92.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,257,575 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a
down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into
a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 74.92 points, or
0.60 percent, to 12,454.83 at the close. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index dipped 2.86 points, or 0.22 percent, to
1,317.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.85
points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,837.53.
* Brent oil edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as polls
showing support for a pro-bailout government in Greece calmed
fears of a euro zone exit hitting demand while the lack of
progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme spurred supply
worries. Front-month Brent rose 57 cents to $107.40 a
barrel by 0158 GMT, while U.S. crude was up 89 cents at
$91.75.
* Gold was little changed on Monday after rising 1 percent
in the previous session, as prices gained mild support from a
steady euro after Greek polls showed the pro-bailout government
was in favour of the public opinion. Spot gold traded
nearly flat at $1,574.28 an ounce by 0047 GMT, after falling
more than 1 percent last week on jitters over the euro zone debt
crisis.
