ISLAMABAD May 29 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee extended its recent sequence of marking record lows versus the U.S. dollar, closing on Monday at 92.14/19, compared with 91.70/75 on Friday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index ended 0.76 percent, or 106.45 points, higher at 14,031.51 points on volume of 119.69 million shares on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 13,925.06.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,087,611 on Monday.

* The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.

* Brent crude steadied around $107 per barrel on Tuesday as investors weighed potential Middle East supply disruptions against a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone that is clouding the outlook for global fuel demand. Brent crude for July delivery eased 8 cents to $107.03 per barrel by 0153 GMT, after hitting a high of $108.04 in the previous session.

* Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, after attempts to breach the resistance at $1,580 an ounce stalled as Spain's deepening crisis rekindled worries about euro zone finances, sending the single currency to near its two-year low against the dollar. Spot gold was little changed at $1,573.89 an ounce by 0259 GMT, retreating from a one-week high of $1,583.50 hit the previous session.

