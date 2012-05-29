ISLAMABAD May 29 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee extended its recent sequence of
marking record lows versus the U.S. dollar, closing on Monday at
92.14/19, compared with 91.70/75 on Friday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.76 percent, or 106.45 points, higher at 14,031.51 points
on volume of 119.69 million shares on Monday, compared with
Friday's close of 13,925.06.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,087,611 on
Monday.
* The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for the
Memorial Day holiday. U.S. stocks ended their first positive
week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were
reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty
still swirling around Europe.
* Brent crude steadied around $107 per barrel on Tuesday as
investors weighed potential Middle East supply disruptions
against a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone that is
clouding the outlook for global fuel demand. Brent crude for
July delivery eased 8 cents to $107.03 per barrel by
0153 GMT, after hitting a high of $108.04 in the previous
session.
* Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, after attempts to
breach the resistance at $1,580 an ounce stalled as Spain's
deepening crisis rekindled worries about euro zone finances,
sending the single currency to near its two-year low against the
dollar. Spot gold was little changed at $1,573.89 an
ounce by 0259 GMT, retreating from a one-week high of $1,583.50
hit the previous session.
* EXCLUSIVE-Pakistan doctor in bin Laden case called
corrupt, womaniser
* Karachi stocks rise; Pakistan rupee hits fresh low vs.
dollar
