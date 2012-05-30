ISLAMABAD May 30 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee closed at a record low of 92.90/95 on Tuesday, with sustained pressure on the currency because of increased import payments, especially for oil.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.29 percent, or 40.34 points, to 14,071.l85 points on volume of 120.87 million shares on Tuesday, compared to Monday's close of 14,031.51. The KSE hit a high of 14,168.49 points during the day.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $7,874,282 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high volume. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.86 points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,580.69. The S&P 500 Index added 14.60 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,332.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 33.46 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,870.99.

* Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, with Brent staying under $107 per barrel, as risk aversion gripped markets after Spain's credit rating downgrade stoked fears of a worsening euro zone crisis denting demand outlook. Brent crude eased 35 cents to $106.33 per barrel by 0231 GMT, heading for the biggest monthly drop in two years, while U.S. crude fell 40 cents to $90.36.

* Gold dipped to a one-week low on Wednesday, tracking a weaker euro on heightened worries about the euro zone debt crisis as Spain's borrowing costs spiralled towards unsustainable levels. Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,547.76 an ounce by 0336 GMT, extending a decline of more than 1 percent in the previous session. Prices are poised for a monthly loss of 7 percent and a fourth month of decline.

* Pakistani doctor in bin Laden hunt rejected US escape -officials

* Pakistan stocks rise; rupee drops to fresh low vs. dollar

* Pakistan set to buy 320,000 T gasoil, gasoline -trade (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)