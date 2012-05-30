ISLAMABAD May 30 Following is a list of events
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee closed at a record low of 92.90/95 on
Tuesday, with sustained pressure on the currency because of
increased import payments, especially for oil.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.29 percent, or 40.34 points, to 14,071.l85 points on
volume of 120.87 million shares on Tuesday, compared to Monday's
close of 14,031.51. The KSE hit a high of 14,168.49 points
during the day.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $7,874,282 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in
the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a
weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high
volume. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.86
points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,580.69. The S&P 500 Index
added 14.60 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,332.42. The Nasdaq
Composite gained 33.46 points, or 1.18 percent, to
2,870.99.
* Oil prices fell for a second straight session on
Wednesday, with Brent staying under $107 per barrel, as risk
aversion gripped markets after Spain's credit rating downgrade
stoked fears of a worsening euro zone crisis denting demand
outlook. Brent crude eased 35 cents to $106.33 per
barrel by 0231 GMT, heading for the biggest monthly drop in two
years, while U.S. crude fell 40 cents to $90.36.
* Gold dipped to a one-week low on Wednesday, tracking a
weaker euro on heightened worries about the euro zone debt
crisis as Spain's borrowing costs spiralled towards
unsustainable levels. Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to
$1,547.76 an ounce by 0336 GMT, extending a decline of more than
1 percent in the previous session. Prices are poised for a
monthly loss of 7 percent and a fourth month of decline.
* Pakistani doctor in bin Laden hunt rejected US escape
-officials
* Pakistan stocks rise; rupee drops to fresh low vs. dollar
* Pakistan set to buy 320,000 T gasoil, gasoline -trade
