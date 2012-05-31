ISLAMABAD May 31 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* After posting two consecutive record lows against the
dollar this week, the Pakistani rupee weakened further to close
at a new low at 93.44/52 on Wednesday. The currency is under
sustained pressure because of increased import payments,
especially for oil.
* The KSE's benchmark 100-share index fell 1.42 percent, or
200.1 points, to close at 13,871.75 points on volume of 88.2
million shares on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's close of
14,071.85.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,933,348 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in
Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about
Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis. The Dow Jones
industrial average lost 160.83 points, or 1.28 percent,
to 12,419.86. The S&P 500 Index dropped 19.10 points, or
1.43 percent, to 1,313.32. The Nasdaq Composite fell
33.63 points, or 1.17 percent, to 2,837.36.
* Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest
level in seven months as fears about the euro zone crisis
sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets. Brent July
crude fell $3.21 to $103.47 a barrel, the lowest
settlement since Dec. 16. Brent prices are down more than $15 a
barrel so far in May, heading for the biggest monthly decline
since October 2008.
* Gold traded little changed on Thursday, after bouncing
from a key support level at $1,530 an ounce in the previous
session, as investors remained focused on Spain's struggle with
it finances and frail banking sector. Spot gold was
little changed at $1,561.80 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for
a 6 percent monthly fall, stretching its losing streak to a
fourth month and matching a similar run in late 1999.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* New Pakistani reason for jailing bin Laden case doctor
* U.S. military trainers trickle back into Pakistan
* For Pakistani truckers, NATO route row is all about the
money
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)