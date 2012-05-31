ISLAMABAD May 31 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* After posting two consecutive record lows against the dollar this week, the Pakistani rupee weakened further to close at a new low at 93.44/52 on Wednesday. The currency is under sustained pressure because of increased import payments, especially for oil.

* The KSE's benchmark 100-share index fell 1.42 percent, or 200.1 points, to close at 13,871.75 points on volume of 88.2 million shares on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's close of 14,071.85.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,933,348 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 160.83 points, or 1.28 percent, to 12,419.86. The S&P 500 Index dropped 19.10 points, or 1.43 percent, to 1,313.32. The Nasdaq Composite fell 33.63 points, or 1.17 percent, to 2,837.36.

* Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest level in seven months as fears about the euro zone crisis sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets. Brent July crude fell $3.21 to $103.47 a barrel, the lowest settlement since Dec. 16. Brent prices are down more than $15 a barrel so far in May, heading for the biggest monthly decline since October 2008.

* Gold traded little changed on Thursday, after bouncing from a key support level at $1,530 an ounce in the previous session, as investors remained focused on Spain's struggle with it finances and frail banking sector. Spot gold was little changed at $1,561.80 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a 6 percent monthly fall, stretching its losing streak to a fourth month and matching a similar run in late 1999.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* New Pakistani reason for jailing bin Laden case doctor

* U.S. military trainers trickle back into Pakistan

* For Pakistani truckers, NATO route row is all about the money (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)