ISLAMABAD, June 1 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee continued its slide against the dollar on Thursday, posting a fourth consecutive record low in as many days. The currency closed at 93.57/63, compared to 93.44/52 on Wednesday. The currency has faced sustained pressure in the last two weeks because of increased import payments, especially for oil.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index dropped 0.61 percent, or 85.13 points, to close at 13,786.62 points on volume of 92.2 million shares on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's close of 13,871.75.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3,602,746 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe's deepening credit problems. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 26.41 points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,393.45. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,310.33. The Nasdaq Composite lost 10.02 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,827.34.

* Brent crude fell towards $101 a barrel on Friday, kicking off June in the red after posting its worst month since 2008 in May, after data showed manufacturing activity in No. 2 oil user China dropped more than forecast. London front-month Brent crude fell 41 cents to $101.46 per barrel by 0131 GMT. Brent hit a session low of $101.27 on Thursday, its weakest since October and fell 14.7 percent in May.

* Gold slipped on Friday, on course for the second straight week of losses, as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis continued to pressure the euro and gold, while investors await the all-important U.S. employment report later in the day. Spot gold lost half a percent to $1,554.84 an ounce by 0052 GMT, after finishing May with a 6.3 percent decline, the steepest monthly fall since December and close to bear-market territory.

* Pakistan estimates 2011/12 growth at 3.7 pct, lags forecast

* Pakistan forex reserves fall to 16.0058 bln

* FACTBOX-Key political risks to watch in Pakistan

* Militants deny link to Pakistani doctor in bin Laden case (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)