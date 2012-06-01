ISLAMABAD, June 1 Following is a list of events
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee continued its slide against the dollar on
Thursday, posting a fourth consecutive record low in as many
days. The currency closed at 93.57/63, compared to 93.44/52 on
Wednesday. The currency has faced sustained pressure in the last
two weeks because of increased import payments, especially for
oil.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
dropped 0.61 percent, or 85.13 points, to close at 13,786.62
points on volume of 92.2 million shares on Thursday, compared to
Wednesday's close of 13,871.75.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3,602,746 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the
worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on
Europe's deepening credit problems. The Dow Jones industrial
average dropped 26.41 points, or 0.21 percent, to
12,393.45. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.99 points, or 0.23
percent, to 1,310.33. The Nasdaq Composite lost 10.02
points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,827.34.
* Brent crude fell towards $101 a barrel on Friday, kicking
off June in the red after posting its worst month since 2008 in
May, after data showed manufacturing activity in No. 2 oil user
China dropped more than forecast. London front-month Brent crude
fell 41 cents to $101.46 per barrel by 0131 GMT. Brent hit a
session low of $101.27 on Thursday, its weakest since October
and fell 14.7 percent in May.
* Gold slipped on Friday, on course for the second straight
week of losses, as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis
continued to pressure the euro and gold, while investors await
the all-important U.S. employment report later in the day. Spot
gold lost half a percent to $1,554.84 an ounce by 0052
GMT, after finishing May with a 6.3 percent decline, the
steepest monthly fall since December and close to bear-market
territory.
* Pakistan estimates 2011/12 growth at 3.7 pct, lags
forecast
* Pakistan forex reserves fall to 16.0058 bln
* FACTBOX-Key political risks to watch in Pakistan
* Militants deny link to Pakistani doctor in bin Laden case
