ISLAMABAD, June 8 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee closed almost flat at 94.08/14 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's record low of 94.10/20.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index dropped 0.21 percent, or 28.43 points, to close at 13,717.30 points on volume of 69.787 million shares on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's close of 13,745.73 points.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $49,613 on Thursday.

* The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 46.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,460.96 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,314.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.70 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 2,831.02.

* Brent crude prices fell below $99 on Friday, pressured by uncertainty about the fragile economic recovery in top oil consumer the United States after its central bank chief offered few clues about more stimulus measures. Brent crude for July traded $1.48 lower at $98.45 a barrel by 0246 GMT, after sliding as low as $98.26.

* Gold fell more than 1 percent on Friday, extending a sell-off from the previous session when the U.S. central bank chief gave no hint on imminent stimulus, disappointing investors and dampening the appeal of gold as a hedge against monetary easing. Spot gold lost 1.25 percent to $1,569.25 an ounce by 0303 GMT, on course for a weekly decline of more than 3 percent. It fell to a one-week low of $1,561.44 earlier in the day.

* U.S. losing patience with Pakistan, says Panetta

* Bombing kills 14 in Pakistan's Quetta - police

* Pakistan forex reserves drop to $15.54 billion

* China says to provide "selfless" help to Afghanistan (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)