ISLAMABAD, June 8 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee closed almost flat at 94.08/14 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's record low of
94.10/20.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
dropped 0.21 percent, or 28.43 points, to close at 13,717.30
points on volume of 69.787 million shares on Thursday, compared
to Wednesday's close of 13,745.73 points.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $49,613 on
Thursday.
* The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism
about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S.
stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced
46.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,460.96 at the close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down 0.14 of a point,
or 0.01 percent, to 1,314.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index
slipped 13.70 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 2,831.02.
* Brent crude prices fell below $99 on Friday, pressured by
uncertainty about the fragile economic recovery in top oil
consumer the United States after its central bank chief offered
few clues about more stimulus measures. Brent crude for July
traded $1.48 lower at $98.45 a barrel by 0246 GMT, after
sliding as low as $98.26.
* Gold fell more than 1 percent on Friday, extending a
sell-off from the previous session when the U.S. central bank
chief gave no hint on imminent stimulus, disappointing investors
and dampening the appeal of gold as a hedge against monetary
easing. Spot gold lost 1.25 percent to $1,569.25 an ounce
by 0303 GMT, on course for a weekly decline of more than 3
percent. It fell to a one-week low of $1,561.44 earlier in the
day.
* U.S. losing patience with Pakistan, says Panetta
* Bombing kills 14 in Pakistan's Quetta - police
* Pakistan forex reserves drop to $15.54 billion
* China says to provide "selfless" help to Afghanistan
