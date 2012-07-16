ISLAMABAD, July 16 Following is a list of events
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed weaker at 94.43/49 to the dollar
on Friday, compared with 94.33/38 on Thursday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index dropped 69.45 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at
14,332.29 on volume of 92.99 million shares on Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $31,318 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all
week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 203.82 points, or
1.62 percent, at 12,777.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 22.01 points, or 1.65 percent, at 1,356.77. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 42.28 points, or 1.48
percent, at 2,908.47.
* Brent crude held steady above $102 per barrel on Monday on
optimism over the outlook for demand growth as China's Premier
Wen Jiabao said the government will step up efforts to boost the
economy of the world's second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude
slipped 5 cents to $102.35 a barrel by 0232 GMT. Prices
settled $1.33 higher on Friday, crossing its 50-day moving
average below $102 for the first time since April.
* Gold traded little changed on Monday, retaining gains from
the previous session clocked up after China's growth data came
in on target and eased worries about worsening economic
conditions, feeding risk appetite and boosting the euro. Spot
gold traded nearly flat at $1,590.59 an ounce by 0023
GMT, after rallying 1 percent on Friday.
* Iraq signs gas contract with Pakistan Petroleum
