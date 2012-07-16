ISLAMABAD, July 16 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed weaker at 94.43/49 to the dollar on Friday, compared with 94.33/38 on Thursday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index dropped 69.45 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 14,332.29 on volume of 92.99 million shares on Friday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $31,318 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 203.82 points, or 1.62 percent, at 12,777.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 22.01 points, or 1.65 percent, at 1,356.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 42.28 points, or 1.48 percent, at 2,908.47.

* Brent crude held steady above $102 per barrel on Monday on optimism over the outlook for demand growth as China's Premier Wen Jiabao said the government will step up efforts to boost the economy of the world's second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude slipped 5 cents to $102.35 a barrel by 0232 GMT. Prices settled $1.33 higher on Friday, crossing its 50-day moving average below $102 for the first time since April.

* Gold traded little changed on Monday, retaining gains from the previous session clocked up after China's growth data came in on target and eased worries about worsening economic conditions, feeding risk appetite and boosting the euro. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,590.59 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after rallying 1 percent on Friday.

* Iraq signs gas contract with Pakistan Petroleum