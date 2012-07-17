ISLAMABAD, July 17 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.45/52 to the
dollar on Monday, compared with 94.43/49 on Friday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index rose 52.29 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 14,384.58
on volume of 55.40 million shares on Monday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,784,158 on
Monday.
* A surprise decline in June retail sales was the latest
worrying sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly lower on
Monday, but Citigroup's earnings limited losses. The Dow Jones
industrial average dropped 49.88 points, or 0.39 percent,
to 12,727.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.14
points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,353.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index
lost 11.53 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,896.94.
* Brent crude rose on Tuesday, staying above $103 per barrel
on hopes of more policy steps by central banks to stimulate
global economic growth ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's testimony. Brent crude rose 19 cents to
$103.56 a barrel by 0259 GMT. The contract rose to as
much as $103.74, the highest since late May.
* Gold edged higher on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony, which is
expected to provide clues on whether the U.S. central bank will
launch further monetary stimulus. Spot gold inched up 0.2
percent to $1,593.21 an ounce by 0305 GMT.
* Pakistan's foreign investment falls 65 pct in FY 2011/12
* Taliban gunmen attack Pakistan police station, four dead
