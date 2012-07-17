ISLAMABAD, July 17 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.45/52 to the dollar on Monday, compared with 94.43/49 on Friday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose 52.29 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 14,384.58 on volume of 55.40 million shares on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,784,158 on Monday.

* A surprise decline in June retail sales was the latest worrying sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly lower on Monday, but Citigroup's earnings limited losses. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 49.88 points, or 0.39 percent, to 12,727.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.14 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,353.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 11.53 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,896.94.

* Brent crude rose on Tuesday, staying above $103 per barrel on hopes of more policy steps by central banks to stimulate global economic growth ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony. Brent crude rose 19 cents to $103.56 a barrel by 0259 GMT. The contract rose to as much as $103.74, the highest since late May.

* Gold edged higher on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony, which is expected to provide clues on whether the U.S. central bank will launch further monetary stimulus. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,593.21 an ounce by 0305 GMT.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Pakistan's foreign investment falls 65 pct in FY 2011/12

* Taliban gunmen attack Pakistan police station, four dead (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)