MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.45/50 to the
dollar on Tuesday, compared with 94.45/52 on Monday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 60.7 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 14,445.28
on volume of 85.09 million shares on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,646,806 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman
Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat
profit forecasts and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
left the door open to more stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial
average rose 78.33 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,805.54.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 10.03 points, or
0.74 percent, at 1,363.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 13.10 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,910.04.
* Brent crude slipped below $104 a barrel on Wednesday,
snapping five days of gains as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke offered no signs of further monetary stimulus to boost
growth in the world's top oil consumer. Brent crude
slipped 67 cents to $103.33 a barrel by 0258 GMT, after settling
63 cents higher.
* Gold stayed put above $1,580 an ounce on Wednesday, after
dropping in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed gold bugs by offering no
signs of imminent monetary stimulus measures. Spot gold
was little changed at $1,583.99 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after
losing about half a percent in the previous
* session.
* Pakistan FY 2011/12 c/a deficit increases to $4.53 bln
* Obama nominates ambassadors to Afghanistan, Pakistan
* Gunmen in Pakistan wound WHO workers, agency says
