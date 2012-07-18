ISLAMABAD, July 18 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.45/50 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with 94.45/52 on Monday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 60.7 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 14,445.28 on volume of 85.09 million shares on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,646,806 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat profit forecasts and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.33 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,805.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 10.03 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,363.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 13.10 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,910.04.

* Brent crude slipped below $104 a barrel on Wednesday, snapping five days of gains as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no signs of further monetary stimulus to boost growth in the world's top oil consumer. Brent crude slipped 67 cents to $103.33 a barrel by 0258 GMT, after settling 63 cents higher.

* Gold stayed put above $1,580 an ounce on Wednesday, after dropping in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed gold bugs by offering no signs of imminent monetary stimulus measures. Spot gold was little changed at $1,583.99 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after losing about half a percent in the previous

* session.

* Pakistan FY 2011/12 c/a deficit increases to $4.53 bln

* Obama nominates ambassadors to Afghanistan, Pakistan

* Gunmen in Pakistan wound WHO workers, agency says (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)