MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee firmed slightly against the dollar to
close at 94.34/39 on Wednesday compared with 94.45/50 on
Tuesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 151.31 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at
14,596.59 on volume of 110.25 million shares on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,361,365 on
Wednesday.
* The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on
Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and
Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings. The Dow Jones
industrial average gained 103.16 points, or 0.81 percent,
to 12,908.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.11
points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,372.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index
added 32.56 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,942.60.
* Brent crude held steady above $105 on Thursday, near a
seven-week high on geopolitical fears, while comments by the
U.S. Fed about the world's biggest economy avoiding a double-dip
recession renewed hopes of a recovery in oil demand growth.
Brent crude gained for a seventh straight day, rising to
$105.83, its highest since May 30. By 0309 GMT, it was up 65
cents at $105.81 a barrel.
* Gold edged up on Thursday after two straight sessions of
losses as the dollar weakened, although investors were less than
convinced of its direction given the uncertainty over Fed's
stimulus measures and persistent worries about Europe. Spot gold
gained 0.4 percent to $1,578.35 an ounce by 0317 GMT.
