ISLAMABAD, July 19 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee firmed slightly against the dollar to close at 94.34/39 on Wednesday compared with 94.45/50 on Tuesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 151.31 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 14,596.59 on volume of 110.25 million shares on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,361,365 on Wednesday.

* The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 103.16 points, or 0.81 percent, to 12,908.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.11 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,372.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 32.56 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,942.60.

* Brent crude held steady above $105 on Thursday, near a seven-week high on geopolitical fears, while comments by the U.S. Fed about the world's biggest economy avoiding a double-dip recession renewed hopes of a recovery in oil demand growth. Brent crude gained for a seventh straight day, rising to $105.83, its highest since May 30. By 0309 GMT, it was up 65 cents at $105.81 a barrel.

* Gold edged up on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses as the dollar weakened, although investors were less than convinced of its direction given the uncertainty over Fed's stimulus measures and persistent worries about Europe. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,578.35 an ounce by 0317 GMT.

* Pakistan Taliban claim sectarian bombing that killed 12

