MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee weakened slightly against the dollar to
close at 94.44/51 on Thursday, compared with 94.34/39 on
Wednesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index fell 28.38 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 14,568.21
on volume of 108.97 million shares on Thursday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $577,037 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day,
with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from
technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus
outweighed weak economic data. The Dow Jones industrial average
gained 34.66 points, or 0.27 percent, to 12,943.36. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.73 points, or 0.27
percent, to 1,376.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index added
23.30 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,965.90.
* Brent crude held above $107 on Friday, edging lower after
a surge of 20 percent in four weeks prompted some selling as
Israel signalled it would not rush into any open conflict over a
deadly attack on its citizens, easing geopolitical worries.
Brent crude slipped 30 cents to $107.50 a barrel by 0303
GMT. The contract settled up $2.64 and touched an intraday top
of $108.18, the highest since May 22.
* Gold hovered near $1,580 an ounce on Friday as investors
clung onto hopes for more monetary easing from the U.S. central
bank after weak data in the previous session, but a dollar
rebound would likely cap gains. Spot gold traded little
changed at $1,582.25 an ounce by 0323 GMT, on course for a
weekly loss of about 0.5 percent. The contract gained half a
percent in the previous session.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Afghanistan, Pakistan to resume talks on Afghan peace
* Weak monsoon casts drought shadow over India
* Pakistan forex reserves rise 0.2 pct to $14.939 billion
[ID: nL4E8IJ1UL]
