ISLAMABAD, July 20 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee weakened slightly against the dollar to close at 94.44/51 on Thursday, compared with 94.34/39 on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index fell 28.38 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 14,568.21 on volume of 108.97 million shares on Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $577,037 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.66 points, or 0.27 percent, to 12,943.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.73 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,376.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 23.30 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,965.90.

* Brent crude held above $107 on Friday, edging lower after a surge of 20 percent in four weeks prompted some selling as Israel signalled it would not rush into any open conflict over a deadly attack on its citizens, easing geopolitical worries. Brent crude slipped 30 cents to $107.50 a barrel by 0303 GMT. The contract settled up $2.64 and touched an intraday top of $108.18, the highest since May 22.

* Gold hovered near $1,580 an ounce on Friday as investors clung onto hopes for more monetary easing from the U.S. central bank after weak data in the previous session, but a dollar rebound would likely cap gains. Spot gold traded little changed at $1,582.25 an ounce by 0323 GMT, on course for a weekly loss of about 0.5 percent. The contract gained half a percent in the previous session.

* Afghanistan, Pakistan to resume talks on Afghan peace

* Weak monsoon casts drought shadow over India

* Pakistan forex reserves rise 0.2 pct to $14.939 billion [ID: nL4E8IJ1UL] (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)