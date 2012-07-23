ISLAMABAD, July 23 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee weakened slightly to close at 94.50/55 to the dollar on Friday, compared with 94.44/51 on Thursday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index dropped 3.73 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 14,564.48 on volume of 70.86 million shares on Friday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,385,640 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks broke a three-day winning streak on Friday as Europe's debt crisis engulfed markets with renewed fears that Spain may be unable to dodge a costly bailout. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 120.79 points, or 0.93 percent, at 12,822.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.85 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,362.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.60 points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,925.30.

* Brent crude slipped to $105 per barrel on Monday as economic concerns returned to the forefront on fresh fears that Spain may not be able to avoid a costly bailout, which could have repercussions on oil demand in the region. Brent crude was down $1.32 at $105.51 per barrel by 0312 GMT, after posting a fourth straight weekly gain in the previous session.

* Gold edged lower on Monday under the pressure of a stronger dollar, as worries about the euro zone debt crisis deepened after Spain stoked fears that it might need a sovereign bailout. Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,579.29 an ounce by 0346 GMT, after posting a 0.3-percent loss last week.

* FEATURE-Lost boys of Bagram still live in prison's shadow

* Airstrikes kill 15 militants in northwest Pakistan - officials

* Olympics-Pakistan female athlete runs for dead friend (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)