ISLAMABAD, July 23 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee weakened slightly to close at 94.50/55 to the
dollar on Friday, compared with 94.44/51 on Thursday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index dropped 3.73 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at
14,564.48 on volume of 70.86 million shares on Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,385,640 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks broke a three-day winning streak on Friday as
Europe's debt crisis engulfed markets with renewed fears that
Spain may be unable to dodge a costly bailout. The Dow Jones
industrial average was down 120.79 points, or 0.93
percent, at 12,822.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 13.85 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,362.66. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 40.60 points, or 1.37 percent,
at 2,925.30.
* Brent crude slipped to $105 per barrel on Monday as
economic concerns returned to the forefront on fresh fears that
Spain may not be able to avoid a costly bailout, which could
have repercussions on oil demand in the region. Brent crude
was down $1.32 at $105.51 per barrel by 0312 GMT, after
posting a fourth straight weekly gain in the previous session.
* Gold edged lower on Monday under the pressure of a
stronger dollar, as worries about the euro zone debt crisis
deepened after Spain stoked fears that it might need a sovereign
bailout. Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,579.29 an
ounce by 0346 GMT, after posting a 0.3-percent loss last week.
* FEATURE-Lost boys of Bagram still live in prison's shadow
* Airstrikes kill 15 militants in northwest Pakistan -
officials
* Olympics-Pakistan female athlete runs for dead friend
