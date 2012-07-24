ISLAMABAD, July 24 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed at 94.50/55 to the dollar on
Friday. Monday was a bank holiday in Pakistan.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index dropped 37.23 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at
14,527.25 on volume of 19 million shares on Monday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $174,496 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday,
as Spain appeared closer to needing a national bailout and poor
corporate results weighed on the market. The Dow Jones
industrial average fell 101.11 points, or 0.79 percent,
to close at 12,721.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
declined 12.14 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,350.52. The Nasdaq
Composite Index shed 35.15 points, or 1.20 percent, to
close at 2,890.15.
* Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, down a second straight
day, a s worries that Spain is headed for a bailout and the euro
zone debt crisis is spreading prompted investors to sell assets
perceived as risky, boosting the dollar and U.S. debt. Brent
September crude fell $3. 57 to settle at $ 103.26 a
barrel, having fallen as low as $102.42 intraday.
* Gold on Tuesday held steady above a 1-1/2 week low near
$1,560 hit in the previous session, although prices remained
under pressure from rekindled worries about the euro zone debt
crisis. Spot gold was little changed at $1,576.60 an
ounce at 0043 GMT.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Pakistan starts to speed up wheat sales
* US drone kills 12 suspected militants in Pakistan
* FEATURE-Thirsty South Asia's river rifts threaten "water
wars"
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)