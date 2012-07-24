ISLAMABAD, July 24 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed at 94.50/55 to the dollar on Friday. Monday was a bank holiday in Pakistan.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index dropped 37.23 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 14,527.25 on volume of 19 million shares on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $174,496 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, as Spain appeared closer to needing a national bailout and poor corporate results weighed on the market. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 101.11 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 12,721.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 12.14 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,350.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 35.15 points, or 1.20 percent, to close at 2,890.15.

* Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, down a second straight day, a s worries that Spain is headed for a bailout and the euro zone debt crisis is spreading prompted investors to sell assets perceived as risky, boosting the dollar and U.S. debt. Brent September crude fell $3. 57 to settle at $ 103.26 a barrel, having fallen as low as $102.42 intraday.

* Gold on Tuesday held steady above a 1-1/2 week low near $1,560 hit in the previous session, although prices remained under pressure from rekindled worries about the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold was little changed at $1,576.60 an ounce at 0043 GMT.

* Pakistan starts to speed up wheat sales

* US drone kills 12 suspected militants in Pakistan

* FEATURE-Thirsty South Asia's river rifts threaten "water wars" (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)