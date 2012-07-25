ISLAMABAD, July 25 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee strengthened slightly to close at
94.43/49 against the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Friday's
close of 94.50/55 on Friday. Monday was a bank holiday in
Pakistan.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index lost 15.18 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 14,512.07
on volume of 34.17 million shares on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,551,077 on
Tuesday.
* Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro
zone crisis is worsening and evidence that Europe's slowdown is
hurting U.S. companies, including bellwether UPS. The Dow Jones
industrial average was down 104.14 points, or 0.82
percent, at 12,617.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 12.21 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,338.31. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 27.16 points, or 0.94 percent,
at 2,862.99.
* Brent remained steady at $103 a barrel on Wednesday as
worries about oil demand from the troubled euro zone and the
United States offset any gains to oil prices sparked by concerns
about supply from the Middle East. Brent crude inched up
four cents to $103.46 a barrel by 0257 GMT.
* Gold held steady around $1,580 an ounce on Wednesday, as
sluggish economic data kept alive hopes for more monetary
stimulus while a strong dollar pressured prices. Spot gold
was little changed at $1,580.14 an ounce by 0039 GMT.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* FEATURE-When minarets fall in Pakistani town, UK diaspora
feels shock
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)