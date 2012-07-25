ISLAMABAD, July 25 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee strengthened slightly to close at 94.43/49 against the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Friday's close of 94.50/55 on Friday. Monday was a bank holiday in Pakistan.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index lost 15.18 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 14,512.07 on volume of 34.17 million shares on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,551,077 on Tuesday.

* Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro zone crisis is worsening and evidence that Europe's slowdown is hurting U.S. companies, including bellwether UPS. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 104.14 points, or 0.82 percent, at 12,617.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.21 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,338.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 27.16 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,862.99.

* Brent remained steady at $103 a barrel on Wednesday as worries about oil demand from the troubled euro zone and the United States offset any gains to oil prices sparked by concerns about supply from the Middle East. Brent crude inched up four cents to $103.46 a barrel by 0257 GMT.

* Gold held steady around $1,580 an ounce on Wednesday, as sluggish economic data kept alive hopes for more monetary stimulus while a strong dollar pressured prices. Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.14 an ounce by 0039 GMT.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* FEATURE-When minarets fall in Pakistani town, UK diaspora feels shock (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)