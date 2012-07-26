ISLAMABAD, July 26 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee weakened to close at 94.58/63 to the dollar on
Wednesday, compared with 94.43/49 on Tuesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 52.61 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at
14,564.68 points on volume of 43.49 million shares on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,194,502 on
Wednesday.
* The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped
on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while
strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow. The
Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.73 points, or 0.47
percent, at 12,676.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.42 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,337.89. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 8.75 points, or 0.31 percent,
at 2,854.24.
* Brent hovered above $104 per barrel on Thursday, with
investors anticipating more U.S. stimulus measures to support
growth and on fears that tensions in the Middle East could
escalate causing supply concerns. Brent crude had
slipped 24 cents to $104.14 per barrel by 0255 GMT.
* Gold struggled to extend gains from the previous session
and stood steady above $1,600 an ounce on Thursday, as investors
pondered the possibility of more stimulus measures from central
banks to revive a flagging global economy. Spot gold was
flat at $1,603.81 an ounce by 0326 GMT, after rallying nearly
1.5 percent to $1,609.91 on Wednesday.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Al Qaeda suspects go on trial in Germany
* Gunmen kill Pakistani Taliban commander linked to deadly
attack
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)