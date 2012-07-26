ISLAMABAD, July 26 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee weakened to close at 94.58/63 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with 94.43/49 on Tuesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 52.61 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 14,564.68 points on volume of 43.49 million shares on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,194,502 on Wednesday.

* The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.73 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,676.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.42 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,337.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.75 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,854.24.

* Brent hovered above $104 per barrel on Thursday, with investors anticipating more U.S. stimulus measures to support growth and on fears that tensions in the Middle East could escalate causing supply concerns. Brent crude had slipped 24 cents to $104.14 per barrel by 0255 GMT.

* Gold struggled to extend gains from the previous session and stood steady above $1,600 an ounce on Thursday, as investors pondered the possibility of more stimulus measures from central banks to revive a flagging global economy. Spot gold was flat at $1,603.81 an ounce by 0326 GMT, after rallying nearly 1.5 percent to $1,609.91 on Wednesday.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Al Qaeda suspects go on trial in Germany

* Gunmen kill Pakistani Taliban commander linked to deadly attack (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)