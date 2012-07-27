ISLAMABAD, July 27 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.54/59 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with 94.58/63 on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index dropped 11.39 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 14,553.29 on volume of 58.77 million shares on Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $349,970 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks rode a wave of hope inspired by comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday, ignoring mixed corporate results to focus on the strongest signal yet of the ECB's intentions to protect the euro zone. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 211.88 points, or 1.67 percent, at 12,887.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 22.13 points, or 1.65 percent, at 1,360.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.01 points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,893.25.

* Brent remained over $105 per barrel on Friday, buoyed by a European Central Bank pledge to protect the euro zone and hopes for fresh stimulus in the United States, though it stayed on track for its biggest weekly drop in more than a month. Brent crude was up 39 cents at $105.65 per barrel by 0430 GMT.

* Gold held steady above $1,600 an ounce on Friday, on course for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the bank would do whatever was necessary to hold the euro zone together. Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.46 an ounce by 0349 GMT, after rising to a three-week high of $1,621.41 an ounce on Thursday.

* Pakistan forex reserves fall 1.12 pct to $14.772 billion

* Pakistan to buy 875,000T oil products for Aug-Oct - trade (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)