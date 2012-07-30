ISLAMABAD, July 30 Following is a list of events
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.52/59 to the dollar on
Friday, compared with 94.54/59 on Thursday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index dropped 26.88 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at
14,526.41 on volume of 44.85 million shares on Friday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $57,421 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its
highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further
stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 187.73
points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 13,075.66. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index advanced 25.95 points, or 1.91 percent,
to finish at 1,385.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
64.84 points, or 2.24 percent, to end at 2,958.09.
* Brent crude held above $106 per barrel on Monday, after
rising for four straight sessions on hopes the United States and
Europe will this week announce new measures to shore up their
fragile economies, boosting the outlook for oil demand. Brent
crude edged up 3 cents to $106.50 per barrel at 0219
GMT.
* Gold held steady above $1,620 per ounce on Monday, as
investors wait for the central banks on both sides of the
Atlantic to give clearer cues on the potential for further
monetary stimulus. Spot gold had edged down 0.1 percent
to $1,620.91 per ounce by 0248 GMT, after posting a 2.5 percent
weekly gain on Friday, its biggest one-week rise in nearly two
months. It hit $1,629.10 in the previous session, the highest
since early June.
* Afghan truckers a forgotten front in a war growing
deadlier by the day
* SPECIAL REPORT-In Himalayan arms race, China one-ups India
