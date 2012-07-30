ISLAMABAD, July 30 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.52/59 to the dollar on Friday, compared with 94.54/59 on Thursday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index dropped 26.88 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 14,526.41 on volume of 44.85 million shares on Friday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $57,421 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 187.73 points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 13,075.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 25.95 points, or 1.91 percent, to finish at 1,385.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 64.84 points, or 2.24 percent, to end at 2,958.09.

* Brent crude held above $106 per barrel on Monday, after rising for four straight sessions on hopes the United States and Europe will this week announce new measures to shore up their fragile economies, boosting the outlook for oil demand. Brent crude edged up 3 cents to $106.50 per barrel at 0219 GMT.

* Gold held steady above $1,620 per ounce on Monday, as investors wait for the central banks on both sides of the Atlantic to give clearer cues on the potential for further monetary stimulus. Spot gold had edged down 0.1 percent to $1,620.91 per ounce by 0248 GMT, after posting a 2.5 percent weekly gain on Friday, its biggest one-week rise in nearly two months. It hit $1,629.10 in the previous session, the highest since early June.

* Afghan truckers a forgotten front in a war growing deadlier by the day

* SPECIAL REPORT-In Himalayan arms race, China one-ups India (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)