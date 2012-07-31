ISLAMABAD, July 31 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed at a record low of 94.63/70 against the dollar on Monday, compared with 94.52/59 on Friday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index dropped 14.87 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 14,511.54 on volume of 64.29 million shares on Monday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $498,357 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as investors paused following the best two-day run this year, with central bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.65 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,073.01 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down just 0.67 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,385.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 12.25 points, or 0.41 percent, to end at 2,945.84.

* Brent crude slipped towards $106 per barrel on Tuesday as caution among investors grew that any fresh stimulus measures coming from central bank meetings in the United States and Europe may not be enough to revive their stuttering economies. Brent crude eased 8 cents to $106.12 per barrel by 0140 GMT after having dropped to a low of $105.78 earlier in the session.

* Gold edged up on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day, which is expected to shed light on the bank's stance on monetary stimulus, a key factor driving bullion prices. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,623.56 an ounce by 0322 GMT.

* Pakistan to push for intelligence sharing at US talks

* US Afghan aid could flop on counterinsurgency goals-watchdog (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)