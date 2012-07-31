ISLAMABAD, July 31 Following is a list of events
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed at a record low of 94.63/70
against the dollar on Monday, compared with 94.52/59 on Friday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index dropped 14.87 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at
14,511.54 on volume of 64.29 million shares on Monday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $498,357 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as investors
paused following the best two-day run this year, with central
bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming. The
Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.65 points, or 0.02
percent, to 13,073.01 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index edged down just 0.67 of a point, or 0.05 percent,
to 1,385.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 12.25
points, or 0.41 percent, to end at 2,945.84.
* Brent crude slipped towards $106 per barrel on Tuesday as
caution among investors grew that any fresh stimulus measures
coming from central bank meetings in the United States and
Europe may not be enough to revive their stuttering economies.
Brent crude eased 8 cents to $106.12 per barrel by 0140
GMT after having dropped to a low of $105.78 earlier in the
session.
* Gold edged up on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting later in the day, which is expected to
shed light on the bank's stance on monetary stimulus, a key
factor driving bullion prices. Spot gold inched up 0.2
percent to $1,623.56 an ounce by 0322 GMT.
* Pakistan to push for intelligence sharing at US talks
* US Afghan aid could flop on counterinsurgency
goals-watchdog
