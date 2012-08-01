ISLAMABAD Aug 1 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.62/68 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's record low of 94.63/70.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 65.46 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 14,577 on volume of 61.59 million shares on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,023,543 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with traders' sights set again on Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement on the economy and a possible new round of stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.33 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,008.68 at the close. The S&P 500 Index dropped 5.98 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,379.32. The Nasdaq Composite lost 6.32 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,939.52.

* Brent crude slipped toward $104 per barrel on Wednesday after softer manufacturing data from top energy consumer China chipped away at a fragile market sentiment, while fading hopes for U.S. monetary stimulus measures also weighed on prices. Brent crude fell 15 cents to $104.77 a barrel by 0312 GMT, after hitting a near one-week low of $104.06 earlier.

* Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, as investors wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce its decision on monetary policy and a slew of manufacturing survey data to shed light on the global economic conditions. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,612.86 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after finishing July up nearly 1 percent -- its second month of straight gains.

* Al Qaeda decline hard to reverse after Bin Laden killing-U.S.