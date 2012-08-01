ISLAMABAD Aug 1 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.62/68 to the
dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's record low of
94.63/70.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 65.46 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 14,577
on volume of 61.59 million shares on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,023,543 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with traders' sights set again
on Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement on the economy and a
possible new round of stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average
fell 64.33 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,008.68 at the
close. The S&P 500 Index dropped 5.98 points, or 0.43
percent, to 1,379.32. The Nasdaq Composite lost 6.32
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,939.52.
* Brent crude slipped toward $104 per barrel on Wednesday
after softer manufacturing data from top energy consumer China
chipped away at a fragile market sentiment, while fading hopes
for U.S. monetary stimulus measures also weighed on prices.
Brent crude fell 15 cents to $104.77 a barrel by 0312
GMT, after hitting a near one-week low of $104.06 earlier.
* Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, as investors wait
for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce its decision on
monetary policy and a slew of manufacturing survey data to shed
light on the global economic conditions. Spot gold was
nearly flat at $1,612.86 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after finishing
July up nearly 1 percent -- its second month of straight gains.
* Al Qaeda decline hard to reverse after Bin Laden
killing-U.S.
