ISLAMABAD Aug 2 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.61/67 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with 94.62/68 on Tuesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 139.86 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 14,716.86 on volume of 62.9 million shares on Wednesday, its highest close since May 2008.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,052,848 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that the Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the open. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.55 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,976.13. The S&P 500 Index slipped 4.00 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,375.32. The Nasdaq Composite lost 19.31 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,920.21.

* Brent crude steadied near $106 a barrel on Thursday as investors looked to Europe for policy easing measures after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes by deferring fresh monetary stimulus. Brent crude edged up 8 cents to $106.04 per barrel at 0244 GMT.

* Gold hovered around a key support level at $1,600 on Thursday, after posting the biggest one-day loss in three weeks in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes of imminent stimulus to shore up a faltering economy. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,600.13 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday.

* India formally allows foreign investment from Pakistan

* Pakistan July CPI up 9.60 pct yr/yr, down 0.25 pct from June - Statistics Bureau

* NATO should finish job in Afghanistan, Putin says (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)