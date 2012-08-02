ISLAMABAD Aug 2 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.61/67 to the dollar on
Wednesday, compared with 94.62/68 on Tuesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 139.86 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at
14,716.86 on volume of 62.9 million shares on Wednesday, its
highest close since May 2008.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,052,848 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that
the Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the
economy and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a
spike in volatility shortly after the open. The Dow Jones
industrial average fell 32.55 points, or 0.25 percent, at
12,976.13. The S&P 500 Index slipped 4.00 points, or 0.29
percent, at 1,375.32. The Nasdaq Composite lost 19.31
points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,920.21.
* Brent crude steadied near $106 a barrel on Thursday as
investors looked to Europe for policy easing measures after the
U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes by deferring fresh monetary
stimulus. Brent crude edged up 8 cents to $106.04 per
barrel at 0244 GMT.
* Gold hovered around a key support level at $1,600 on
Thursday, after posting the biggest one-day loss in three weeks
in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed
hopes of imminent stimulus to shore up a faltering economy. Spot
gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,600.13 an ounce by 0025
GMT, after losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
* India formally allows foreign investment from Pakistan
* Pakistan July CPI up 9.60 pct yr/yr, down 0.25 pct from
June - Statistics Bureau
* NATO should finish job in Afghanistan, Putin says
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)