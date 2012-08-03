ISLAMABAD Aug 3 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee strengthened to close at 94.46/46 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared with 94.61/67 on Wednesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 13.81 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at
14,730.67 on volume of 72.83 million shares on Thursday, its
highest close since May 2008.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,232,905 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed
investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone
debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 92.18
points, or 0.71 percent, to 12,878.88. The S&P 500 Index
dropped 10.14 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,365.00. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 10.44 points, or 0.36 percent, to
2,909.77.
* Brent crude inched above $106 a barrel on Friday on
concerns over supply from the Middle East and the North Sea,
though worries over a slowing global economy capped gains. Brent
crude had gained 43 cents to $106.33 per barrel by 0254
GMT.
* Gold traded little changed on Friday, struggling to
recover from a four-day losing streak after the European Central
Bank stopped short of offering any immediate aid to contain the
region's debt crisis, while caution prevailed ahead of a key
U.S. jobs report.
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,590.01 an ounce
by 0327 GMT, after falling for four consecutive sessions. It was
headed for a 2-percent weekly decline, its biggest in more than
one month.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Pakistan forex reserves fall 1.34 percent to $14.574
billion
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)