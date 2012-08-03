ISLAMABAD Aug 3 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee strengthened to close at 94.46/46 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with 94.61/67 on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 13.81 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 14,730.67 on volume of 72.83 million shares on Thursday, its highest close since May 2008.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,232,905 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 92.18 points, or 0.71 percent, to 12,878.88. The S&P 500 Index dropped 10.14 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,365.00. The Nasdaq Composite lost 10.44 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,909.77.

* Brent crude inched above $106 a barrel on Friday on concerns over supply from the Middle East and the North Sea, though worries over a slowing global economy capped gains. Brent crude had gained 43 cents to $106.33 per barrel by 0254 GMT.

* Gold traded little changed on Friday, struggling to recover from a four-day losing streak after the European Central Bank stopped short of offering any immediate aid to contain the region's debt crisis, while caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,590.01 an ounce by 0327 GMT, after falling for four consecutive sessions. It was headed for a 2-percent weekly decline, its biggest in more than one month.

* Pakistan forex reserves fall 1.34 percent to $14.574 billion (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)