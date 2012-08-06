ISLAMABAD Aug 6 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee weakened slightly to close at 94.50/56 to
the dollar on Friday, compared with 94.46/46 on Thursday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index lost 54.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 14,676.43
on volume of 35.98 million shares on Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $526,075 on
Friday.
* Wall Street rallied to its highest level since early May
on Friday on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and
renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the euro
zone debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average
rallied 217.29 points, or 1.69 percent, to 13,096.17. The S&P
500 jumped 25.99 points, or 1.90 percent, to 1,390.99.
The Nasdaq Composite added 58.13 points, or 2 percent,
to 2,967.90.
* Oil prices rose sharply on Friday, with Brent crude
futures hitting a 10-week high, after a U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report showed employers added more jobs than expected in July.
Brent September crude rose $3.04 to settle at $108.94 a
barrel, having pushed 3 cents above the 100-day moving average
to reach $109.13, highest intraday front-month price since
reaching $109.36 on May 22.
* Gold inched up on Monday, extending gains from the
previous session when the U.S. labour data beat market
expectations, encouraging risk appetite and weighing on the
dollar. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,604.54 an
ounce by 0036 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent last week
as central banks on both sides of the Atlantic dashed hopes for
imminent monetary easing.
* INTERVIEW-Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of backing Taliban
enemy
* Afghanistan's Karzai accepts dismissal of top security
ministers
