ISLAMABAD Aug 7 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee strengthened to close at 94.12/19 to the
dollar on Monday, compared to 94.50/56 on Friday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index lost 2.66 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 14,673.77
on Monday. The volume of shares traded was 33.72 million.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,716,750 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second day
in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on the hope for
more assistance for the troubled euro zone. The Dow Jones
industrial average rose 21.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to
13,117.51 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 3.24 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,394.23. The Nasdaq
Composite Index advanced 22.01 points, or 0.74 percent,
to end at 2,989.91.
* Brent crude steadied above $109 a barrel on Tuesday on
hopes Europe would take further action to tackle its intractable
debt crisis, while supply worries stemming from North Sea
maintenance and Middle East tensions also supported prices.
Brent crude for September delivery inched down 2 cents
to $109.53 a barrel by 0305 GMT, after closing at the highest
level in 11 weeks.
* Gold traded flat on Tuesday, retaining gains from the past
two sessions as investors waited for action from the European
Central Bank in hopes that it would do more to tackle the
region's debt crisis. Spot gold was little changed at
$1,611.40 an ounce by 0307 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent
over the past two sessions.
* FACTBOX-Key political risks to watch in Pakistan
