Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee strengthened to close at 94.12/19 to the dollar on Monday, compared to 94.50/56 on Friday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index lost 2.66 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 14,673.77 on Monday. The volume of shares traded was 33.72 million.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,716,750 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second day in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on the hope for more assistance for the troubled euro zone. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,117.51 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.24 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,394.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.01 points, or 0.74 percent, to end at 2,989.91.

* Brent crude steadied above $109 a barrel on Tuesday on hopes Europe would take further action to tackle its intractable debt crisis, while supply worries stemming from North Sea maintenance and Middle East tensions also supported prices. Brent crude for September delivery inched down 2 cents to $109.53 a barrel by 0305 GMT, after closing at the highest level in 11 weeks.

* Gold traded flat on Tuesday, retaining gains from the past two sessions as investors waited for action from the European Central Bank in hopes that it would do more to tackle the region's debt crisis. Spot gold was little changed at $1,611.40 an ounce by 0307 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent over the past two sessions.

