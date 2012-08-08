ISLAMABAD Aug 8 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee weakened slightly to close at 94.20/25 to
the dollar on Tuesday, compared to 94.12/19 on Monday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index lost 1.53 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 14,672.24
on volume of 28.45 million shares.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,340,840 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday,
pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since early May,
on growing optimism the European Central Bank would act soon to
contain the euro zone's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial
average rose 51.09 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,168.60.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.12 points, or
0.51 percent, at 1,401.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 25.95 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,015.86.
* Brent crude dipped on Wednesday, coming off a 12-week top
hit in the previous session, although worries about falling
North Sea output and hopes for more stimulus measures from both
sides of the Atlantic kept prices above $111 per barrel. Brent
crude fell 40 cents to $111.60 by 0404 GMT after
touching a 12-week intraday high on Tuesday in its third
straight day of gains.
* Gold was little changed on Wednesday, after advancing for
three straight days on hopes that central banks in Europe and
the United States will launch more stimulus measures to help
shore up their faltering economies. Spot gold was little
changed at $1,610.31 per ounce by 0316 GMT, after rising more
than 1 percent over the past three sessions.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Ex-bin Laden bodyguard on German police watch list
* Asia Gasoline-Pakistan buys 840,000T fuel oil, gasoline
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)