ISLAMABAD Aug 8 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee weakened slightly to close at 94.20/25 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared to 94.12/19 on Monday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index lost 1.53 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 14,672.24 on volume of 28.45 million shares.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,340,840 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since early May, on growing optimism the European Central Bank would act soon to contain the euro zone's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.09 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,168.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.12 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,401.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.95 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,015.86.

* Brent crude dipped on Wednesday, coming off a 12-week top hit in the previous session, although worries about falling North Sea output and hopes for more stimulus measures from both sides of the Atlantic kept prices above $111 per barrel. Brent crude fell 40 cents to $111.60 by 0404 GMT after touching a 12-week intraday high on Tuesday in its third straight day of gains.

* Gold was little changed on Wednesday, after advancing for three straight days on hopes that central banks in Europe and the United States will launch more stimulus measures to help shore up their faltering economies. Spot gold was little changed at $1,610.31 per ounce by 0316 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent over the past three sessions.

* Ex-bin Laden bodyguard on German police watch list

* Asia Gasoline-Pakistan buys 840,000T fuel oil, gasoline (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)