Aug 9 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee strengthened to close at 94.03/10 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with 94.20/25 on Tuesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 71.9 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 14,744.14 on volume of 59.75 million shares on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $581,440 on Wednesday.

* The Standard & Poor's 500 just barely extended a streak of gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in another thinly traded session. Expectations for stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered the recent gains, but investors found little reason to keep pushing stocks higher after driving the market to three-month highs. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.04 points, or 0.05 percent, to 13,175.64 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up just 0.87 of a point, or 0.06 percent, to finish at 1,402.22. But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 3,011.25.

* Brent crude stayed above $112 a barrel on Thursday on hopes of more stimulus from China to support economic growth and fuel demand at the world's second largest oil consumer. Brent crude for September delivery edged up 8 cents at $112.22 a barrel by 0244 GMT after rising four straight sessions.

* Gold inched up on Wednesday as investors remained on the sidelines of the market awaiting clear signals from policy makers for trading cues. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,612.89 an ounce by 0030 GMT.

* Top court orders Pakistan PM to appear over graft cases against president

* Asia Sugar-Indian whites extend gains; Pakistan may issue permits

* ANALYSIS-Disastrous intervention puts Thai rice exporters in peril (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)