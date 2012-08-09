ISLAMABAD Aug 9 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee strengthened to close at 94.03/10 to the
dollar on Wednesday, compared with 94.20/25 on Tuesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 71.9 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 14,744.14
on volume of 59.75 million shares on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $581,440 on
Wednesday.
* The Standard & Poor's 500 just barely extended a streak of
gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in
another thinly traded session. Expectations for stimulus from
the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered
the recent gains, but investors found little reason to keep
pushing stocks higher after driving the market to three-month
highs. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.04 points,
or 0.05 percent, to 13,175.64 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index edged up just 0.87 of a point, or 0.06
percent, to finish at 1,402.22. But the Nasdaq Composite Index
slipped 4.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at
3,011.25.
* Brent crude stayed above $112 a barrel on Thursday on
hopes of more stimulus from China to support economic growth and
fuel demand at the world's second largest oil consumer. Brent
crude for September delivery edged up 8 cents at $112.22
a barrel by 0244 GMT after rising four straight sessions.
* Gold inched up on Wednesday as investors remained on the
sidelines of the market awaiting clear signals from policy
makers for trading cues. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent
to $1,612.89 an ounce by 0030 GMT.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Top court orders Pakistan PM to appear over graft cases
against president
* Asia Sugar-Indian whites extend gains; Pakistan may issue
permits
* ANALYSIS-Disastrous intervention puts Thai rice exporters
in peril
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)