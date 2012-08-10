ISLAMABAD Aug 10 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.00/07 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared with 94.03/10 on Wednesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 15.45 points, or 0.1 percent, to end at 14,759.59
on Thursday. The volume of shares traded was 50.58 million.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,153,372 on
Thursday.
* The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth
day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering
expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent
support to a market lacking new catalysts. The Dow Jones
industrial average slipped 10.45 points, or 0.08 percent,
to 13,165.19 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
inched up 0.58 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,402.80.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 7.39 points, or 0.25
percent, to close at 3,018.64.
* Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining for the
fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected
economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North
Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus.
Brent crude for September delivery closed $1.08 higher
at $113.22 a barrel, the highest settlement for front-month
Brent since May 3. The session high was $113.43.
* Gold inched down in thin trade on Friday after rising
slightly in the previous session, but investors were still
hopeful that main consumer China could move to stimulate growth
after factory activity slowed unexpectedly in July.
* Gold fell $1.03 an ounce to $1,616.06 by 0025 GMT,
but was heading for its second weekly rise in three. Gold held
below a record around $1,920 hit in September last year and had
failed to revisit recent highs on uncertainty about any monetary
action the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank may take.
* Pakistan, Iran agree wheat price in barter deal
* Pakistan forex reserves rise 6.64 pct to $15.542 billion
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)