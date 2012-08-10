ISLAMABAD Aug 10 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.00/07 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with 94.03/10 on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 15.45 points, or 0.1 percent, to end at 14,759.59 on Thursday. The volume of shares traded was 50.58 million.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,153,372 on Thursday.

* The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent support to a market lacking new catalysts. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 10.45 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,165.19 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up 0.58 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,402.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 7.39 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 3,018.64.

* Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining for the fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus. Brent crude for September delivery closed $1.08 higher at $113.22 a barrel, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 3. The session high was $113.43.

* Gold inched down in thin trade on Friday after rising slightly in the previous session, but investors were still hopeful that main consumer China could move to stimulate growth after factory activity slowed unexpectedly in July.

* Gold fell $1.03 an ounce to $1,616.06 by 0025 GMT, but was heading for its second weekly rise in three. Gold held below a record around $1,920 hit in September last year and had failed to revisit recent highs on uncertainty about any monetary action the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank may take.

* Pakistan, Iran agree wheat price in barter deal

* Pakistan forex reserves rise 6.64 pct to $15.542 billion (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)