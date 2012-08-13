ISLAMABAD Aug 13 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee weakened slightly to close at 94.12/19 to the
dollar on Friday, compared with 94.00/07 on Thursday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 1.9 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 14,761.49
on volume of 22.03 million shares on Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,172,138 on
Friday.
* The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on
Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity
was light and gains were slight as the market enters a
seasonally slow period. The Dow and the S&P 500 closed out their
fifth straight week of gains, led once again by expectations for
global central bank stimulus despite discouraging signs for
growth like weak data from China. The Dow Jones industrial
average rose 42.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,207.95
at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.97
points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,405.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index
advanced 2.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at
3,020.86.
* Brent crude rose above $114 per barrel to a more than
three-month high on Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption
as Israel's latest comments on stopping Iran from proceeding
with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension in the region.
Brent crude rose $1.02 to $113.97 a barrel by 0331 GMT,
gaining for six out of the past seven sessions. It hit $114.28
earlier in the session -- its highest since May 4.
* Gold edged up on Monday, extending its winning streak into
a seventh session as dimming prospects for global growth support
expectations of more stimulus measures from central banks around
the world. Spot gold had gained 0.3 percent to $1,623.49
an ounce by 0329 GMT, after posting a weekly rise of nearly 1
percent.
* EXCLUSIVE-Afghan officials met key Taliban figure in
Pakistan
