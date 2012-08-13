ISLAMABAD Aug 13 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee weakened slightly to close at 94.12/19 to the dollar on Friday, compared with 94.00/07 on Thursday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 1.9 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 14,761.49 on volume of 22.03 million shares on Friday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,172,138 on Friday.

* The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity was light and gains were slight as the market enters a seasonally slow period. The Dow and the S&P 500 closed out their fifth straight week of gains, led once again by expectations for global central bank stimulus despite discouraging signs for growth like weak data from China. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,207.95 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,405.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 3,020.86.

* Brent crude rose above $114 per barrel to a more than three-month high on Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension in the region. Brent crude rose $1.02 to $113.97 a barrel by 0331 GMT, gaining for six out of the past seven sessions. It hit $114.28 earlier in the session -- its highest since May 4.

* Gold edged up on Monday, extending its winning streak into a seventh session as dimming prospects for global growth support expectations of more stimulus measures from central banks around the world. Spot gold had gained 0.3 percent to $1,623.49 an ounce by 0329 GMT, after posting a weekly rise of nearly 1 percent.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* EXCLUSIVE-Afghan officials met key Taliban figure in Pakistan (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)