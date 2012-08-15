ISLAMABAD Aug 15 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee weakened to close at 94.42/48 to the dollar on
Monday, compared with 94.12/19 on Friday. Financial markets in
Pakistan were closed on Tuesday for the Independence Day
holiday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 150.48 points, or 1.02 percent, to close at
14,911.97 on Monday, its highest close since May 2008, on volume
of 143.42 million shares.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $877,484 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday in what
investors described as a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose
in seven of the past eight sessions. The Dow Jones industrial
average rose 2.71 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,172.14.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.18 point, or
0.01 percent, at 1,403.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 5.54 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,016.98.
* Brent crude futures slipped below $114 on Wednesday after
settling at a three-month high as supply disruption worries
eased after the United States said it did not believe Israel had
made a decision on whether to attack Iran. Brent crude
had slipped 41 cents to $113.62 per barrel by 0228 GMT, after
ending 43 cents up at the highest settlement since May 3.
* Gold edged up on Wednesday, after dropping to a 1-1/2-week
low in the previous session when promising U.S. retail sales
data dampened hopes for further stimulus measures from the
Federal Reserve. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to
$1,600.64 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after falling to as low as
$1,594.10 on Tuesday, its lowest since Aug 3.
* Orascom Telecom swings to quarterly profit
* At least 25 killed in NW Pakistan skirmish - military
