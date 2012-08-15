ISLAMABAD Aug 15 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee weakened to close at 94.42/48 to the dollar on Monday, compared with 94.12/19 on Friday. Financial markets in Pakistan were closed on Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 150.48 points, or 1.02 percent, to close at 14,911.97 on Monday, its highest close since May 2008, on volume of 143.42 million shares.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $877,484 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday in what investors described as a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose in seven of the past eight sessions. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.71 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,172.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.18 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,403.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.54 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,016.98.

* Brent crude futures slipped below $114 on Wednesday after settling at a three-month high as supply disruption worries eased after the United States said it did not believe Israel had made a decision on whether to attack Iran. Brent crude had slipped 41 cents to $113.62 per barrel by 0228 GMT, after ending 43 cents up at the highest settlement since May 3.

* Gold edged up on Wednesday, after dropping to a 1-1/2-week low in the previous session when promising U.S. retail sales data dampened hopes for further stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,600.64 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after falling to as low as $1,594.10 on Tuesday, its lowest since Aug 3.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Orascom Telecom swings to quarterly profit

* At least 25 killed in NW Pakistan skirmish - military (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)