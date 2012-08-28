Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
slightly higher at 94.80/94.85 to the dollar, compared to
Friday's close of 94.87/93.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.88 percent, or 132.48 points, higher at
15,171.66, on volume of 14.84 million shares. Pakistan
Telecommunications Company Limited was the biggest
winner in terms of volume, gaining 6.54 percent to close at
16.29 rupees.
* The S&P 500 has been unable to stay above the April high
of 1,422.38, which is seen as a key resistance point, the index
finds support at the 1,400 level.The Dow Jones industrial
average was down 33.30 points, or 0.25 percent, at
13,124.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.69
points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,410.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 3.40 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,073.19.
* Brent oil futures were steady above $112 a barrel on
Tuesday, supported by supply concerns after U.S. companies
slashed crude production in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm
Isaac threatened to strengthen into a hurricane. Brent crude
slipped 9 cents to $112.17 per barrel by 0341 GMT, while
U.S. crude was off 7 cents at $95.40.
* Gold edged lower on Tuesday after rising to its highest in
over four months in the previous session, as caution prevailed
ahead of a central bankers' meeting this week. Spot gold
fell 0.3 percent to $1,658.84 an ounce by 0318 GMT, after rising
to $1,676.45 on Monday, its highest level since mid-April.
* Pakistan Supreme Court gives PM more time in graft case