Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 94.79/94.85 compared to 94.80/85 on Monday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.41 percent, or 62.82 points, higher at 15,234.48, on volume of 18.71 million shares.

* The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the last three weeks, finding a support level at 1,400 while also unable to convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted as a resistance point. The index has been unable to muster a move of at least 1 percent in either direction since Aug. 3. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.68 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,102.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 1.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,409.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 3.95 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,077.14.

* Brent crude futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on Wednesday on expectations Hurricane Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, would spare Gulf Coast oil production facilities from significant damage. Brent October futures fell 37 cents to $112.21 per barrel at 0333 GMT after dropping below $112 in early trade. U.S. crude fell 50 cents to $95.83 per barrel.

* Gold held near the highest in more than four months on Wednesday as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later this week for any hints of further stimulus measures. Gold was steady at $1,667.40 per ounce by 0249 GMT, within sight of a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday. A report showing U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated in August to the lowest in nine months boosted gold.

* Red Cross halts most Pakistan aid after beheading

* NATO may need more troops to ship home Afghan gear