Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at
94.79/94.85 compared to 94.80/85 on Monday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.41 percent, or 62.82 points, higher at 15,234.48, on
volume of 18.71 million shares.
* The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over
the last three weeks, finding a support level at 1,400 while
also unable to convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38,
which has acted as a resistance point. The index has been unable
to muster a move of at least 1 percent in either direction since
Aug. 3. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.68
points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,102.99. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 1.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,409.30.
The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 3.95 points, or
0.13 percent, at 3,077.14.
* Brent crude futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on
Wednesday on expectations Hurricane Isaac, which hit land in
Louisiana, would spare Gulf Coast oil production facilities from
significant damage. Brent October futures fell 37 cents
to $112.21 per barrel at 0333 GMT after dropping below $112 in
early trade. U.S. crude fell 50 cents to $95.83 per
barrel.
* Gold held near the highest in more than four months on
Wednesday as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech later this week for any hints of further
stimulus measures. Gold was steady at $1,667.40 per
ounce by 0249 GMT, within sight of a 4-1/2 month high of
$1,676.45 hit on Monday. A report showing U.S. consumer
confidence deteriorated in August to the lowest in nine months
boosted gold.
* Red Cross halts most Pakistan aid after
beheading
* NATO may need more troops to ship home Afghan gear