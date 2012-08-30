Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly higher at
94.70/94.76 to the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of
94.79/94.85.
* Pakistani stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors
booked profits after recent gains, traders said. The Karachi
Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.55
percent, or 83.17 points, lower at 15,151.31, on volume of 13.49
million shares.
. U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in the lightest
trading of the year as investors waited for a key speech by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 4.49
points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,107.48. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 1.19 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,410.49. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.04 points, or 0.13
percent, to 3,081.19.
* Brent crude fell towards $112 a barrel on Thursday after
oil facilities in the Gulf of Mexico were largely spared storm
damage, but maintenance at North Sea fields, a possible strike
in Norway's oil sector curbed losses. Brent crude for October
delivery edged down 15 cents to $112.39 a barrel and
U.S. crude was down 51 cents to $94.98 by 0237 GMT. Both
contracts were down for a second straight session.
* Gold was trapped in a tight range on Thursday ahead of a
speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday that
could stoke expectations for a third round of quantitative
easing to stimulate the U.S. economy.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Navy SEAL's book gives different account of bin Laden
death
* Taliban militants kill eight Pakistani soldiers