Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly higher at 94.70/94.76 to the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 94.79/94.85.

* Pakistani stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits after recent gains, traders said. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.55 percent, or 83.17 points, lower at 15,151.31, on volume of 13.49 million shares.

. U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in the lightest trading of the year as investors waited for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 4.49 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,107.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.19 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,410.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,081.19.

* Brent crude fell towards $112 a barrel on Thursday after oil facilities in the Gulf of Mexico were largely spared storm damage, but maintenance at North Sea fields, a possible strike in Norway's oil sector curbed losses. Brent crude for October delivery edged down 15 cents to $112.39 a barrel and U.S. crude was down 51 cents to $94.98 by 0237 GMT. Both contracts were down for a second straight session.

* Gold was trapped in a tight range on Thursday ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday that could stoke expectations for a third round of quantitative easing to stimulate the U.S. economy.

* Navy SEAL's book gives different account of bin Laden death

* Taliban militants kill eight Pakistani soldiers