Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended at 94.48/94.54 to the dollar, compared to 94.70/76 on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 15,253.71 points, or 0.68 percent higher, on volume of 13.74 million shares.

* The S&P had barely budged over the prior three sessions - resulting in a decline of merely 0.05 percent - and hasn't closed with a 1 percent move in either direction since August 3. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 106.77 points, or 0.81 percent, to 13,000.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 11.00 points, or 0.78 percent, to 1,399.49. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.47 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,048.71.

* Brent crude futures were steady above $112 per barrel on Friday, on track to post a second straight monthly gain as investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for hints of more monetary easing that could stoke oil demand.Brent crude futures had inched up one cent to $112.66 per barrel by 0231 GMT, after falling to a session low of $112.36 earlier. U.S. crude slipped seven cents to $94.55.

* Gold held steady on Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may hint at a third round of U.S. bond-buying to stimulate the economy -- a move which could prompt a turn to bullion as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold was little changed at $1,655.41 an ounce -- not far from a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday, when investors bought the metal on expectation of further monetary easing by the Fed. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,658.10 an ounce.

* Pakistan army kills 18 militants as fighting rages

* Pentagon threatens legal action over bin Laden book