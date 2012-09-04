Sept 4 Following is a list of events in Pakistan
as well as news stories and press reports which may influence
financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at
94.64/94.69 to the dollar, compared to Friday's close of
94.56/94.61.
* Pakistani stocks closed at a four-year high on Monday,
driven by stronger global commodities prices and the cement and
energy sectors, dealers said. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE)
benchmark 100-share index closed 0.24 percent, or 36.91 points,
higher at 15,428.49, on total volume of 199.402 million
shares.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S.
job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further
steps to strengthen the economy if necessary.The Dow Jones
industrial average was up 90.13 points, or 0.69 percent,
at 13,090.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.10
points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 18.25 points, or 0.60 percent, at 3,066.96.
* Brent futures rose for a fourth day in Asia on Tuesday,
reaching more than $116 a barrel on persistent hopes for
stimulus measures from central banks in the United States and
Europe, with key policy meetings this week and next. Brent
October futures had risen 37 cents to $116.21 a barrel
by 0209 GMT. The contract had earlier climbed as high as
$116.36, a few cents short of a one-week high. U.S. crude
futures added 75 cents to $97.22, though U.S. markets
were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The contract
could revisit the Aug. 23 high of $98.29 as it has broken above
resistance at $96.54.
* Gold edged up to its highest level in more than five
months on Tuesday, as lacklustre manufacturing data from around
the globe fanned speculation of imminent easing measures from
central banks. Spot gold rose to $1,696.36 an ounce, the
highest since mid-March, and stood up 0.2 percent at $1,695.49
by 0105 GMT.
* Two U.S. consulate employees wounded in Pakistan bomb
attack[IDn:nL4E8K30QH]
* INTERVIEW-NATO chief: rogue Afghan attacks will not hasten
pullout [IDn:nL6E8K3J4V]
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)