Sept 4 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 94.64/94.69 to the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 94.56/94.61.

* Pakistani stocks closed at a four-year high on Monday, driven by stronger global commodities prices and the cement and energy sectors, dealers said. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.24 percent, or 36.91 points, higher at 15,428.49, on total volume of 199.402 million shares.

* U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S. job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further steps to strengthen the economy if necessary.The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.13 points, or 0.69 percent, at 13,090.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.10 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.25 points, or 0.60 percent, at 3,066.96.

* Brent futures rose for a fourth day in Asia on Tuesday, reaching more than $116 a barrel on persistent hopes for stimulus measures from central banks in the United States and Europe, with key policy meetings this week and next. Brent October futures had risen 37 cents to $116.21 a barrel by 0209 GMT. The contract had earlier climbed as high as $116.36, a few cents short of a one-week high. U.S. crude futures added 75 cents to $97.22, though U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The contract could revisit the Aug. 23 high of $98.29 as it has broken above resistance at $96.54.

* Gold edged up to its highest level in more than five months on Tuesday, as lacklustre manufacturing data from around the globe fanned speculation of imminent easing measures from central banks. Spot gold rose to $1,696.36 an ounce, the highest since mid-March, and stood up 0.2 percent at $1,695.49 by 0105 GMT.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Two U.S. consulate employees wounded in Pakistan bomb attack[IDn:nL4E8K30QH]

* INTERVIEW-NATO chief: rogue Afghan attacks will not hasten pullout [IDn:nL6E8K3J4V] (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)