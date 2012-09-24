Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout and cheered Apple's newest iPhone that went on sale today, driving its shares to a record high. The transportation sector limited the market's advance on Friday, when the Dow Jones Transportation Average fell 1 percent. Earlier this week, two large shipping companies - FedEx Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp. - warned about the impact of the weakening world economy on their results.

* Brent crude futures fell towards $110 in early Asian trade on Monday, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries about weak economic growth in key consumer nations. Front-month Brent futures had fallen 82 cents to $110.60 by 0311 GMT, U.S. crude futures were 84 cents lower at $92.05 per barrel. Both contracts shed more than $1 in early trade.

* Gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday, after investors encouraged by recent stimulus measures by central banks pushed prices to the highest level in nearly seven months in the previous session. U.S. gold dropped 0.8 percent to $1,763.40. A stronger dollar also weighed on prices of commodities priced in the greenback, making them less attractive to buyers holding other currencies. Other precious metals also weakened. Spot platinum dropped 2 percent to $1,603.5 an ounce and spot silver fell 1.9 percent to $33.78.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Pakistani radio show uses mothers and mullahs to undercut Taliban

* Pakistani bounty put on head of anti-Islam film maker