Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51
281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on
Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors
welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout and cheered Apple's
newest iPhone that went on sale today, driving its shares to a
record high. The transportation sector limited the market's
advance on Friday, when the Dow Jones Transportation Average
fell 1 percent. Earlier this week, two large shipping
companies - FedEx Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp.
- warned about the impact of the weakening world economy
on their results.
* Brent crude futures fell towards $110 in early Asian trade
on Monday, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries about weak
economic growth in key consumer nations. Front-month Brent
futures had fallen 82 cents to $110.60 by 0311 GMT, U.S.
crude futures were 84 cents lower at $92.05 per barrel.
Both contracts shed more than $1 in early trade.
* Gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday, after investors
encouraged by recent stimulus measures by central banks pushed
prices to the highest level in nearly seven months in the
previous session. U.S. gold dropped 0.8 percent to
$1,763.40. A stronger dollar also weighed on prices of
commodities priced in the greenback, making them less attractive
to buyers holding other currencies. Other precious metals
also weakened. Spot platinum dropped 2 percent to
$1,603.5 an ounce and spot silver fell 1.9 percent to
$33.78.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on
* Pakistani radio show uses mothers and mullahs to undercut
Taliban
* Pakistani bounty put on head of anti-Islam film
maker